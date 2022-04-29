NIGERIANS IN THE NBA

Precious Achiuwa crashes out of the playoffs with poor performance for Toronto against the 76ers

Tunde Young
Precious Achiuwa's Toronto Raptors are out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after suffering a 35-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in game four.

Precious Achiuwa had a poor game six against Philadelphia 76ers
Precious Achiuwa had a poor game six against Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers knocked out the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs with an emphatic 132-97 win in game six.

D’Tigers big man, Precious Achiuwa functioned as the Raptors’ sixth man, playing 22 minutes off the bench in what was ultimately a performance to forget.

The Port Harcourt native scored just three points, two rebounds and one assist in what was an elimination game at home with the fans cheering on their team to stay in the series.

Precious Achiuwa was below par in Toronto's elimination game against Philadelphia
Precious Achiuwa was below par in Toronto's elimination game against Philadelphia Sports Illustrated

Achiuwa made just one of his seven shot attempts, two of which were three-pointers that he failed to convert and he made one of two free throws.

Ime Udoka defeated the Brooklyn Nets but a bigger Nigerian challenge awaits in the next round

“We are not running from people”- Ime Udoka warns fellow Nigerian Giannis ahead of 2nd round matchup

Giannis is the most humble superstar around - NBA legend, Charles Barkley on Nigerian basketballer

The visitors just had too much for Toronto to handle on the night with 76ers superstar duo Joel Embiid and James Harden both hitting double-doubles.

Joel Embiid and James Harden both had great games against Toronto
Joel Embiid and James Harden both had great games against Toronto Sports Illustrated

Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds while Harden contributed 22 points and 15 assists to advance the team to the next round.

Achiuwa’s performance in game six was a stark contrast to what he did the previous game in Philadelphia where he scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making seven of his 11 shot attempts to help the Raptors to a win and take the series to game six.

But it appears the pressure of the sixth game was too much for Precious and his teammates, playing in a win-or-bust situation in front of their home fans can affect performances, especially for a young player.

Precious Achiuwa is a young player who can only get better
Precious Achiuwa is a young player who can only get better Raptors Rapture

Achiuwa’s season is now over but it was still a decent sophomore year for the Nigerian who played 73 regular-season games, averaging 9 points and 6.5 rebounds as a contributor off the bench.

The 22-year old has earned the trust of the Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse and could have a bigger role in the team next season.

Tunde Young

