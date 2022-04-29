Precious Achiuwa crashes out of the playoffs with poor performance for Toronto against the 76ers

D’Tigers big man, Precious Achiuwa functioned as the Raptors’ sixth man, playing 22 minutes off the bench in what was ultimately a performance to forget.

Precious’ poor performance

The Port Harcourt native scored just three points, two rebounds and one assist in what was an elimination game at home with the fans cheering on their team to stay in the series.

Achiuwa made just one of his seven shot attempts, two of which were three-pointers that he failed to convert and he made one of two free throws.

The 76ers too hot to handle

The visitors just had too much for Toronto to handle on the night with 76ers superstar duo Joel Embiid and James Harden both hitting double-doubles.

Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds while Harden contributed 22 points and 15 assists to advance the team to the next round.

Achiuwa the achiever

Achiuwa’s performance in game six was a stark contrast to what he did the previous game in Philadelphia where he scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds while making seven of his 11 shot attempts to help the Raptors to a win and take the series to game six.

But it appears the pressure of the sixth game was too much for Precious and his teammates, playing in a win-or-bust situation in front of their home fans can affect performances, especially for a young player.

Achiuwa’s season is now over but it was still a decent sophomore year for the Nigerian who played 73 regular-season games, averaging 9 points and 6.5 rebounds as a contributor off the bench.