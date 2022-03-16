MARCH MADNESS

'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

Big West Conference Tournament MVP Ejimofor Anosike is ready to bring back his success to his hometown of Okija, Anambra State.

Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA March Madness
Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA March Madness

Nigerian-born basketball star Ejimofor Anosike has stated his intentions ahead of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Recommended articles

Anosike will be representing Cal State Fullerton Men's Basketball Team at the NCAA March Madness.

In Cal St Fullerton’s conference championship run, Anosike averaged 18.0 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA March Madness
Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA March Madness Pulse Nigeria

He helped his team win the Big West Conference Tournament and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP)

He got snubbed with Player of the Year but was named Big West First Team All-Conference and Newcomer of the Year.

Anosike took to his official Instagram account to reveal his intentions to bring back the NCAA title to Okija, Anambra State.

Along with photos and videos from his championship run was a message that said, "This Championship Is Coming Back To Okija, Anambra State, NIGERIA #chinekemeh #ItsTooLateTooFailAmen Blame The Committee !!! Thunder Will Fire Am."

The East Orange, NJ native will aim to lead Cal State Fullerton Men's Basketball Team past number two seeded Duke in the first round scheduled for the early hours of Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ejimofor Anosike is ready for the NCAA March Madness

    'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament

  • Michael Olowokandi

    Michael Olowokandi and the worst number one picks in history

  • D'Tigress coach, Otis Hughley, says he is tired of working for free in Nigeria.

    'I love Nigeria but I can't continue to work for free' - D'Tigress coach Otis Hughley threatens to resign

Recommended articles

'His club said he won't be coming' - Eguavoen explains surprise exclusion from squad

'His club said he won't be coming' - Eguavoen explains surprise exclusion from squad

Ex-England star rejected Austin Eguavoen's Super Eagles approach

Ex-England star rejected Austin Eguavoen's Super Eagles approach

'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament

'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen reveals why he has not invited the in-form Cyriel Dessers

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen reveals why he has not invited the in-form Cyriel Dessers

'I made two costly errors' - Ashleigh Plumptre blames herself for Leicester City's loss to Everton

'I made two costly errors' - Ashleigh Plumptre blames herself for Leicester City's loss to Everton

‘We are ready but some people are still looking for venue’ – Nigeria’s Amokachi trolls Ghana

‘We are ready but some people are still looking for venue’ – Nigeria’s Amokachi trolls Ghana