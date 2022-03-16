'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament

Anosike will be representing Cal State Fullerton Men's Basketball Team at the NCAA March Madness.

In Cal St Fullerton’s conference championship run, Anosike averaged 18.0 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Pulse Nigeria

He helped his team win the Big West Conference Tournament and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP)

He got snubbed with Player of the Year but was named Big West First Team All-Conference and Newcomer of the Year.

Anosike took to his official Instagram account to reveal his intentions to bring back the NCAA title to Okija, Anambra State.

Along with photos and videos from his championship run was a message that said, "This Championship Is Coming Back To Okija, Anambra State, NIGERIA #chinekemeh #ItsTooLateTooFailAmen Blame The Committee !!! Thunder Will Fire Am."