Nigerian-born basketball star Ejimofor Anosike has stated his intentions ahead of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.
'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament
Big West Conference Tournament MVP Ejimofor Anosike is ready to bring back his success to his hometown of Okija, Anambra State.
Anosike will be representing Cal State Fullerton Men's Basketball Team at the NCAA March Madness.
In Cal St Fullerton’s conference championship run, Anosike averaged 18.0 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game.
He helped his team win the Big West Conference Tournament and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP)
He got snubbed with Player of the Year but was named Big West First Team All-Conference and Newcomer of the Year.
Anosike took to his official Instagram account to reveal his intentions to bring back the NCAA title to Okija, Anambra State.
Along with photos and videos from his championship run was a message that said, "This Championship Is Coming Back To Okija, Anambra State, NIGERIA #chinekemeh #ItsTooLateTooFailAmen Blame The Committee !!! Thunder Will Fire Am."
The East Orange, NJ native will aim to lead Cal State Fullerton Men's Basketball Team past number two seeded Duke in the first round scheduled for the early hours of Saturday, March 19, 2022.
More from category
-
'This championship is coming back to Okija, Anambra State' - Nigerian basketball youngster Ejimofor Anosike boasts ahead of NCAA tournament
-
Michael Olowokandi and the worst number one picks in history
-
'I love Nigeria but I can't continue to work for free' - D'Tigress coach Otis Hughley threatens to resign