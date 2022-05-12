Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo bears the only African representation on the list of ten highest-earning sports stars in the last 12 months.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world

Forbes has released its annual list of highest-earning paid athletes in the world and basketball superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is included in the top 10.

Recommended articles

The Greek international basketballer of Nigerian descent features on the Forbes list as the 10th highest earner in sports over the last 12 months.

Giannis Antetokounmpo originally named Adetokunbo is the only person of African heritage to make it on this exclusive list which features the biggest household names in sports.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is Greek but also vocal about his Nigerian heritage
Giannis Antetokounmpo is Greek but also vocal about his Nigerian heritage Pulse Nigeria

The 27-year old Milwaukee Bucks big man is also the youngest name in the top 10 and the only one less than 30 years old to make the list.

Disney debuts official trailer for ‘Rise’ movie on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Giannis is the most humble superstar around - NBA legend, Charles Barkley on Nigerian basketballer

‘The Greek Freak’ earned $80.9 million in total between May 2021 and May 2022 a total which is only topped by nine other sports stars.

Giannis earned $39.9 million of his total on the court from the Milwaukee Bucks where he is the franchise player, currently on a five-year $228 million contract.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer Pulse Nigeria

He also earned $41 million off the court in endorsements, sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia and licensing income for the 12 months.

Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Roger Federer, Canelo Alvarez and Tom Brady are the only sports stars on the planet who made more money than Giannis in the last 12 months.

HIGHEST-EARNING SPORTS MEN

1: Lionel Messi - $130m

2: LeBron James - $121m

3: Cristiano Ronaldo - $115m

4: Neymar - $95m

5: Stephen Curry - $92.8m

6: Kevin Durant - $92m

7: Roger Federer - $90.7m

8: Canelo Alvarez - $90m

9: Tom Brady - $83.9m

10: Giannis Antetokounmpo - $80.9m

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world

    Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

  • President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

    President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics in Game 5

    Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Recommended articles

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers

Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers

Trending

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

Liz Cambage tells D'Tigress to go back to 3rd World country
NBA

Video: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu only Nigerians on top 100 plays of Regular Season

Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu both had highlights in the top 100 NBA plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season
NBA PLAYOFFS

Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

Gabe Vincent scored 15 points to help Miami Heat win game 5

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)