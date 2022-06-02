Nigerian basketball superstar threatens retirement in retaliation to the President Buhari’s 2-year ban on the sport

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

D’Tigress superstar Ezinne Kalu hints at retirement from the national team after FIBA confirmed Nigeria’s withdrawal from the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Ezinne Kalu might never play for Nigeria again after President Buhari banned basketball for two years
Ezinne Kalu might never play for Nigeria again after President Buhari banned basketball for two years

Nigerian women basketball superstar, Ezinne Kalu hinted at early retirement from international duties via her official Twitter account.

Recommended articles

The 29-year old point guard tweeted “I don’t think I will ever wear the green and white again” as a reaction to the official confirmation of Nigeria’s shocking withdrawal from the upcoming 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Australia.

The official FIBA Twitter account announced that Nigeria will now be replaced by Mali, the team they beat to secure qualification in the first place.

Ezinne Kalu did not take the news well and unofficially announced her retirement from the national team in response, making her the first D’Tigress player to publicly react to the latest development.

Ezinne Kalu (FIBA)
Ezinne Kalu (FIBA) FIBA

How D'Tigress defeated Mali to qualify for 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup

HUGE BLOW! FIBA confirms Nigeria's FIBAWWC withdrawal, invites Mali as replacement

D'Tigress players cry out over N87M in owed allowances and bonuses just less than a month after winning the Afrobasket title

The Nigerian women’s national team also known as the D’Tigress were forced to withdraw from the 2022 World Cup which they had qualified for fair and square due to no fault of theirs.

The Champions of Africa D'Tigress will not be going to the World Cup.
The Champions of Africa D'Tigress will not be going to the World Cup. Pulse Nigeria

President Muhamadu Buhari placed a two-year ban on all basketball activities in the country which was why the team had to withdraw from the World Cup despite the pleas of the players.

Buhari bans basketball for two years in Nigeria
Buhari bans basketball for two years in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The basketball ban which ultimately led to the withdrawal was a result of the ongoing war between factions in the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF.

The pleas from the players for the government to lift the ban and let them participate in the showpiece tournament in Australia fell on deaf ears as nothing was done until the FIBA deadline passed.

And now, Mali who lost the qualifiers to Nigeria will now go instead as the biggest beneficiaries of this messy situation.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Ezinne Kalu might never play for Nigeria again after President Buhari banned basketball for two years

    Nigerian basketball superstar threatens retirement in retaliation to the President Buhari’s 2-year ban on the sport

  • Steph Curry on the brink of immortality as the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics

    Steph Curry on brink of immortality as Golden State Warriors take on Boston Celtics

  • President Buhari and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare have added a feather to their sporting hats.

    HUGE BLOW! FIBA confirms Nigeria's FIBAWWC withdrawal, invites Mali as replacement

Recommended articles

Former Chelsea star meets President Buhari in Spain

Former Chelsea star meets President Buhari in Spain

Omeruo presents President Buhari with signed jersey and ball in Spain [Photos/Videos]

Omeruo presents President Buhari with signed jersey and ball in Spain [Photos/Videos]

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Aribo is team Wizkid, Jollof Rice, and Eba

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Aribo is team Wizkid, Jollof Rice, and Eba

Real Madrid confirms the signing of Antonio Rudiger but who will drop to the bench on his arrival?

Real Madrid confirms the signing of Antonio Rudiger but who will drop to the bench on his arrival?

Aribo turns down Gerrard's Aston Villa, confirms Rangers' stay

Aribo turns down Gerrard's Aston Villa, confirms Rangers' stay

Nigerian basketball superstar threatens retirement in retaliation to the President Buhari’s 2-year ban on the sport

Nigerian basketball superstar threatens retirement in retaliation to the President Buhari’s 2-year ban on the sport

Trending

WNBA star Liz Cambage calls D'Tigress 'Monkeys' in friendly game [Video]

Liz Cambage tells D'Tigress to go back to 3rd World country
NBA PLAYOFFS

Golden State Warriors take out Dallas Mavericks, return to NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors take down Dallas Mavericks to return to NBA Finals
FIBAWWC

HUGE BLOW! FIBA confirms Nigeria's FIBAWWC withdrawal, invites Mali as replacement

President Buhari and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare have added a feather to their sporting hats.

Nigerian basketball superstar threatens retirement in retaliation to the President Buhari’s 2-year ban on the sport

Ezinne Kalu might never play for Nigeria again after President Buhari banned basketball for two years