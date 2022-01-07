NBA: Warriors struggle without Steph Curry & the rest of the action from Day 80

Evan Fournier torches the Celtics again

At this point, it is safe to assume Evan Fournier despises the Boston Celtics. There's something about the famous green and white that turns this usually average French small forward into an NBA all-star.

Fournier scored 41 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the New York Knicks to a narrow 108-105 win against the Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

NBC Sports

Evan Fournier had a short stint with the Celtics at the back end of last season where he played just 16 games and averaged 13 points per game, perhaps that is why he has raised his game against them this season.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is averaging 35 points per game and shooting 54.1% from 3-point range in three games against his former team so far and they still have one more to play.

As for the Celtics, head coach Ime Udoka will be disappointed with the manner of the loss despite Jayson Tatum's superb contribution; 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

This makes it back to back defeats for the Celtics who still sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, just outside the play-in positions after 39 games.

A seventh consecutive win for the Memphis Grizzlies

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Memphis Grizzlies rolled over the Detroit Pistons to make it seven straight wins. The result was not surprising at all, the Pistons are statistically the second-worst team in the entire league, the dominant manner of the win is what caught the eye.

Memphis won by 30 points, 118-88 with Ja Morant putting up 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Grizzlies are one of the form teams in the NBA right now, they have now won 17 of their last 21 and now sit fourth on the log in a very competitive Western Conference.

Warriors lose without Steph Curry

Bleacher Report

The New Orleans Pelicans took Steph Curry's injury as an opportunity to end their three-game losing streak when the Golden State Warriors came to town.

Brandon Ingram had a night to remember with an impressive double-double, 32 points and 11 rebounds with six assists as the cherry on top to help the Pelicans win 101-96.

Andrew Wiggins led the scoring for Golden State with 21 points which obviously was not enough as they fell to a second straight loss.

Phoenix Suns shine too bright for the Clippers

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the Western Conference and the whole league by extension and they proved that once again with a comfortable 106-89 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Coach Monty Williams continues to flex the Suns' incredible roster depth as fringe players rose to the occasion when the franchise players struggled.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 25 points which is underwhelming by their usually lofty standards but Cameron Johnson stepped up to fill the gap and led all Suns with 24 points.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker might have had poor shooting nights but it wasn't a bad game for either of them. CP3 had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists while Booker contributed a double-double 11 points and 10 rebounds.