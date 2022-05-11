Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 in game five of the Eastern Conference semi-finals to go 3-2 up in the series.
Miami Heat took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Gabe Vincent was a big reason for that.
The Heat had seven players who recorded double digits in points which led to a great scoring night for them.
One of those players was Nigerian international Gabe Nnamdi Vincent who was actually the third-highest Miami scorer behind only Jimmy Buttler and Max Strus.
Gabe Vincent’s big night
Nigerian international Gabe Nnamdi Vincent scored 15 points to help Miami Heat complete a 35-point blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers in game five of the Eastern Conference semi-final.
In addition to his points, Vincent grabbed five rebounds and had two assists while recording a steal to round up a solid performance in 27 minutes.
The Nigerian guard shot an effective 71% from the field, making five of his seven shot attempts including a spectacular contested floater that made it into the highlight reel.
Miami Heat a step closer
Game five ended 120-85 in favour of the Miami Heat which gives them a 3-2 lead in the series and puts them on the brink of qualification for the next round.
The stats support the notion that Miami have all but won this series as teams that take the lead in game five of a seven-game series often end up winning the series.
83% of the time the team that takes a 3-2 lead in a best of seven series has gone on to win the series which is a good omen for Miami.
