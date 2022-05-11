Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

The Heat had seven players who recorded double digits in points which led to a great scoring night for them.

One of those players was Nigerian international Gabe Nnamdi Vincent who was actually the third-highest Miami scorer behind only Jimmy Buttler and Max Strus.

ALSO READ

Gabe Vincent’s big night

Heat Nation

Nigerian international Gabe Nnamdi Vincent scored 15 points to help Miami Heat complete a 35-point blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers in game five of the Eastern Conference semi-final.

In addition to his points, Vincent grabbed five rebounds and had two assists while recording a steal to round up a solid performance in 27 minutes.

The Nigerian guard shot an effective 71% from the field, making five of his seven shot attempts including a spectacular contested floater that made it into the highlight reel.

Miami Heat a step closer

Game five ended 120-85 in favour of the Miami Heat which gives them a 3-2 lead in the series and puts them on the brink of qualification for the next round.

AP

The stats support the notion that Miami have all but won this series as teams that take the lead in game five of a seven-game series often end up winning the series.