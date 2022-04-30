Ime Udoka, Nnamdi Vincent and Jordan Nwora are the only Nigerians in the 2nd round

All eight first-round ties have now been decided with eight teams advancing to the second round while the losing eight crashed out.

The first round was littered with Nigerian representation, up to 12 players and one coach with verifiable links to the country represented 10 teams in the first round, here is how they all fared.

Nigerians in the first round

This category focuses on players who are openly Nigerian having represented the country internationally and players with obvious links to the country such as names and have yet to represent any country internationally including Nigeria.

By that description, Miami Heat guard Gabe Nnamdi Vincent, Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka are the only ones who made it into the second round.

While the likes of Precious Achiuwa the Toronto Raptors centre, Josh Okogie, Zeke Nnaji, Ayo Dosunmu, Onyeka Okongwu and Udoka Azubuike were eliminated with their teams.

Nigerians who won

Gabe Vincent played all five games, starting two of those for the Miami Heat in the 4-1 series win against the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 25.2 minutes, 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 37.8% field goal shooting.

Nigerians who lost

Ayo Dosunmu only managed 4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in five games as the Chicago Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1.

Onyeka Okongwu was also on the wrong end of a 4-1 result, the young centre averaged just over five points and rebounds each as the Atlanta Hawks fell to Miami Heat.

Zeke Nnaji only played two of the five games and averaged 1.5 points per game as the Denver Nuggets lost 4-1 to the Golden State Warriors.

Josh Okogie played two minutes in one of the six games for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they lost their series 4-2 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Udoka Azubuike did not play at all as the Utah Jazz big man was injured and was not available to be part of the 4-2 series loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Players of Nigerian descent

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, two Greek internationals of Nigerian descent both advanced to the second round with the Milwaukee Bucks with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Bulls.

