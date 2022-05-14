Greek-Nigerian basketball superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a mixed night as he put up a record-breaking performance but could not save his team from defeat.
Giannis breaks 22-year old record despite losing Game 6 to Ime Udoka’s Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and 20 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks fell to a 95-108 defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-final.
The unstoppable Greek Freak
Giannis scored 44 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and notched 6 assists in a historic individual display against the Boston Celtics in game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
That makes him the first player to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in an NBA Playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal did so in 2000.
He also entered an exclusive club of players with at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in an NBA Playoff game as only Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal had previously achieved the feat in NBA history.
ALSO READ
Giannis alone scored 44 points while the rest of the team consisting of 12 other players who featured all combined for 51 points which proves that he was in no way responsible for the loss.
So why did they lose?
The Milwaukee Bucks lost despite Giannis’ greatness because another player was also having an equally historic game and that was Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' star player.
Tatum scored a game-high 46 points and grabbed nine rebounds along with four assists to power Ime Udoka’s Boston Celtics into the win and tie the series at 3-3.
But unlike Giannis, Tatum actually had help from his teammates as Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 22 and 21 points respectively to seal an important win on the road.
With the best of seven series now tied after six games, that leaves the seventh and final game to decide the winner in what has so far been a tightly contested battle.
Whoever wins Game 7 on Sunday will advance to the Eastern Conference Final to face the Miami Heat who have already qualified.
More from category
-
Giannis breaks 22-year old record despite losing Game 6 to Ime Udoka’s Celtics
-
Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final
-
Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes