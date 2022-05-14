Giannis breaks 22-year old record despite losing Game 6 to Ime Udoka’s Celtics

The unstoppable Greek Freak

That makes him the first player to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in an NBA Playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal did so in 2000.

He also entered an exclusive club of players with at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in an NBA Playoff game as only Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal had previously achieved the feat in NBA history.

ALSO READ

Giannis alone scored 44 points while the rest of the team consisting of 12 other players who featured all combined for 51 points which proves that he was in no way responsible for the loss.

So why did they lose?

The Milwaukee Bucks lost despite Giannis’ greatness because another player was also having an equally historic game and that was Jayson Tatum, the Celtics' star player.

AP

Tatum scored a game-high 46 points and grabbed nine rebounds along with four assists to power Ime Udoka’s Boston Celtics into the win and tie the series at 3-3.

But unlike Giannis, Tatum actually had help from his teammates as Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 22 and 21 points respectively to seal an important win on the road.

Sporting News

With the best of seven series now tied after six games, that leaves the seventh and final game to decide the winner in what has so far been a tightly contested battle.