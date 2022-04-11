Nwora, Dosunmu among the top Nigerian performers in the last round of regular-season games

Seven of the round 82 NBA games featured Nigerian players and a few of them put up record-breaking performances.

Cleveland Cavaliers 133-115 Milwaukee Bucks

Nigerian international, Jordan Nwora notched his fifth career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Imago

Although his stats look impressive, Nwora had a poor shooting night, making just seven of his 23 shot attempts in 44 minutes of basketball.

Isaac Okoro started the same game for the Cavaliers but had a quiet game and contributed just four points, two rebounds and assists each to the win.

USA Today

Houston Rockets 114-130 Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu put up a competent performance off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks in a blowout victory. The Nigerian-American Centre recorded eight points, nine rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes of play.

CBS Sports

He did so while making 75% of his shots to help the Hawks secure a play-in spot as the ninth seed team in the East.

Phoenix Suns 109-116 Sacramento Kings

Nigerian international, Chimezie Metu contributed seven points and rebounds each as well as two assists off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings win against the best team in the league.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The game was a dead rubber though as the Kings finished 12th in the league while the Suns are heading to the playoffs as the first seed in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets 141-146 Los Angeles Lakers

Power Forward Zeke Nnaji had a disappointing night against the Lakers as he managed five points, two rebounds and assists each.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

The worst part is that he only made one of his nine shot attempts and offered no indication that he would be moved up in the Nuggets rotation for the playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves 120-124 Chicago Bulls

Nigerian guard, Ayo Dosunmu was the best performer on this list with a career-high 26 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win over the Timberwolves.

NBC Sports

The rookie started and played 44 minutes for the Bulls in an impressive performance in which he made 50% of his shot attempts.

On the other side in the same game was Nigerian international, Josh Okogie scored 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, making five of seven shot attempts.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Orlando Magic 125-111 Miami Heat

Nigerian international Gave Nnamdi Vincent scored six points and recorded two assists and rebounds each for the Miami Heat in an unexpected landslide loss to the Orlando Magic.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Honourable mention to American international of Nigerian descent, Victor Oladipo who led the game in scoring with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Miami.

Imago

New York Knicks 105-94 Toronto Raptors

Raptors Rapture