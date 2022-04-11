Nine players with recognisable Nigerian roots (who have not represented other countries yet) featured in the last round of regular-season games.
Nwora, Dosunmu among the top Nigerian performers in the last round of regular-season games
Nigerian players in the NBA continued to strut their stuff as the 2021/22 regular season came to an end.
Seven of the round 82 NBA games featured Nigerian players and a few of them put up record-breaking performances.
Cleveland Cavaliers 133-115 Milwaukee Bucks
Nigerian international, Jordan Nwora notched his fifth career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Although his stats look impressive, Nwora had a poor shooting night, making just seven of his 23 shot attempts in 44 minutes of basketball.
Isaac Okoro started the same game for the Cavaliers but had a quiet game and contributed just four points, two rebounds and assists each to the win.
Houston Rockets 114-130 Atlanta Hawks
Onyeka Okongwu put up a competent performance off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks in a blowout victory. The Nigerian-American Centre recorded eight points, nine rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes of play.
He did so while making 75% of his shots to help the Hawks secure a play-in spot as the ninth seed team in the East.
Phoenix Suns 109-116 Sacramento Kings
Nigerian international, Chimezie Metu contributed seven points and rebounds each as well as two assists off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings win against the best team in the league.
The game was a dead rubber though as the Kings finished 12th in the league while the Suns are heading to the playoffs as the first seed in the Western Conference.
Denver Nuggets 141-146 Los Angeles Lakers
Power Forward Zeke Nnaji had a disappointing night against the Lakers as he managed five points, two rebounds and assists each.
The worst part is that he only made one of his nine shot attempts and offered no indication that he would be moved up in the Nuggets rotation for the playoffs.
Minnesota Timberwolves 120-124 Chicago Bulls
Nigerian guard, Ayo Dosunmu was the best performer on this list with a career-high 26 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win over the Timberwolves.
The rookie started and played 44 minutes for the Bulls in an impressive performance in which he made 50% of his shot attempts.
On the other side in the same game was Nigerian international, Josh Okogie scored 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, making five of seven shot attempts.
Orlando Magic 125-111 Miami Heat
Nigerian international Gave Nnamdi Vincent scored six points and recorded two assists and rebounds each for the Miami Heat in an unexpected landslide loss to the Orlando Magic.
Honourable mention to American international of Nigerian descent, Victor Oladipo who led the game in scoring with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Miami.
New York Knicks 105-94 Toronto Raptors
The Raptors had already secured the fifth seed in the East while New York missed out on the playoffs entirely so this game had no real meaning but Nigerian international Centre, Precious Achiuwa scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and provided two assists in a defeat for the Raptors.
