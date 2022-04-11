NBA

Nwora, Dosunmu among the top Nigerian performers in the last round of regular-season games

Tunde Young
Nigerian players in the NBA continued to strut their stuff as the 2021/22 regular season came to an end.

Ayo Dosunmu (L) and Jordan Nwora (R) stood out among Nigerian players in the NBA
Nine players with recognisable Nigerian roots (who have not represented other countries yet) featured in the last round of regular-season games.

Seven of the round 82 NBA games featured Nigerian players and a few of them put up record-breaking performances.

Nigerian international, Jordan Nwora notched his fifth career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jordan Nwora scored 24 points for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Cavaliers
Jordan Nwora scored 24 points for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Cavaliers

Although his stats look impressive, Nwora had a poor shooting night, making just seven of his 23 shot attempts in 44 minutes of basketball.

Isaac Okoro started the same game for the Cavaliers but had a quiet game and contributed just four points, two rebounds and assists each to the win.

Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro

Onyeka Okongwu put up a competent performance off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks in a blowout victory. The Nigerian-American Centre recorded eight points, nine rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes of play.

Onyeka Okongwu is finally coming good for the Atlanta Hawks
Onyeka Okongwu is finally coming good for the Atlanta Hawks

He did so while making 75% of his shots to help the Hawks secure a play-in spot as the ninth seed team in the East.

Nigerian international, Chimezie Metu contributed seven points and rebounds each as well as two assists off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings win against the best team in the league.

Chimezie Metu
Chimezie Metu

The game was a dead rubber though as the Kings finished 12th in the league while the Suns are heading to the playoffs as the first seed in the Western Conference.

Power Forward Zeke Nnaji had a disappointing night against the Lakers as he managed five points, two rebounds and assists each.

Zeke Nnaji in action for the Denver Nuggets
Zeke Nnaji in action for the Denver Nuggets

The worst part is that he only made one of his nine shot attempts and offered no indication that he would be moved up in the Nuggets rotation for the playoffs.

Nigerian guard, Ayo Dosunmu was the best performer on this list with a career-high 26 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win over the Timberwolves.

Ayo Dosunmu
Ayo Dosunmu

The rookie started and played 44 minutes for the Bulls in an impressive performance in which he made 50% of his shot attempts.

On the other side in the same game was Nigerian international, Josh Okogie scored 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, making five of seven shot attempts.

Josh Okogie
Josh Okogie

Nigerian international Gave Nnamdi Vincent scored six points and recorded two assists and rebounds each for the Miami Heat in an unexpected landslide loss to the Orlando Magic.

Gabe Nnamdi Vincent
Gabe Nnamdi Vincent

Honourable mention to American international of Nigerian descent, Victor Oladipo who led the game in scoring with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Miami.

Victor Oladipo
Victor Oladipo
Precious Achiuwa
Precious Achiuwa

The Raptors had already secured the fifth seed in the East while New York missed out on the playoffs entirely so this game had no real meaning but Nigerian international Centre, Precious Achiuwa scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and provided two assists in a defeat for the Raptors.

