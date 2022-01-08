NBA: Atlanta Hawks become the latest victim of LeBron James’ dominance

The 37-year old scored 32 points, had nine assists, and grabbed eight rebounds against the Hawks to stretch his superb run of games to 10.

LeBron James also made history on the night as his fourth steal of the game moved him up to 10th on the all-time steals list with 2,113 total career steals.

LeBron’s last 10 games have been inconceivably good, he has been playing at an MVP level which is almost unheard of from a 37-year old.

In this 10-game run, LeBron James has averaged 34.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, simply incredible.

It appears head coach Frank Vogel’s experimental decision to play LeBron James as a centre works best for the team. The Lakers are 5-0 in games where LeBron started at the five which includes their current run of four consecutive wins.

Apart from becoming the 10th best stealer in NBA history, LeBron James also broke another significant record. His performance against Atlanta now makes him the oldest player to score at least 25 points in 10 straight games. The record had previously been held by none other than Michael Jordan who did it at 34 years old.

There is reason to believe LeBron might enjoy this record slightly more than his previous ones because it gives him more of an advantage in the ‘GOAT’ debate.

This amazing run of games also puts LeBron in a position to become the first player in history to make 18 consecutive all-star games. The best part is there is no end in sight for this fantastic run LeBron James has been on.

The Lakers play Memphis Grizzlies next which is a game LeBron tends to relish having already played them three times this season, averaging 25 points per game.

As impressive as he was against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James did not do it all by himself. The Lakers had four other players with double digits in points in an overall dominant home win.

Malik Monk scored 29 points, Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker notched 21 each while Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 17 points.

Russel Westbrook grabbed 11 rebounds and had 13 assists but fell just a point off yet another triple-double with nine points.

On the other side of the court, Trae Young had a record-breaking night for the Atlanta Hawks as well, he scored 25 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds.

That means Trae Young has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last 17 games, a run that started as far back as November 22nd, 2021.