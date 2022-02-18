The Rising Stars Challenge is one of two events on the opening day of the NBA All-Star Weekend, coming right after the All-Star Celebrity Game.
Precious Achiuwa, Isaac Okoro and Ayo Dosunmu set to fly Nigeria's colours at the Rising Stars Challenge
Nigerian trio, Precious Achiuwa, Isaac Okoro and Ayo Dosunmu are among the 28 participants in the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge.
28 players made up of 12 rookies (first-year players), 12 sophomores (second-year players) and four players from the NBA G-League Ignite squad (the NBA’s developmental league) have been broken up into four teams to compete against each other in what is a new format.
The Rising Stars Challenge is always a celebration of the best young talent in the world and will have some Nigerian representation in Toronto Raptors centre, Precious Achiuwa, Cleveland Cavaliers forward, Isaac Okoro and Chicago Bull guard, Ayo Dosunmu.
The teams are coached and named after four NBA legends, Rick Barry, Isaiah Thomas, Gary Payton and James Worthy who have drafted seven players each and will play against each other in this mini-tournament.
Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points.
Precious Achiuwa will represent Team Isaiah at the Rising Star Challenge and will most likely be a starter. His teammates include Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies, another player who has connections to Nigeria.
Detroit Pistons duo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, the guard who was recently traded from the Sacremento Kings to the Indiana Pacers. Jaden Hardy is the G-League Ignite representative.
Ayo Dosunmu on the other hand is on Team Payton, the Chicago Bulls guard will line up alongside Charlotte Hornets guard. LaMelo Ball, Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes. Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels and Scoot Henderson representing G-League Ignite.
Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets will feature as a replacement for the injured Davion Mitchell as will Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga in place of Chri Duarte who is also injured.
Isaac Okoro will represent Team Barry in the Rising Stars Challenge to be played in Cleveland which means he is at home because he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here is the full Rising Stars roster for each of the four teams
TEAM BARRY
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
TEAM ISIAH
Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
TEAM PAYTON
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)
TEAM WORTHY
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
More from category
-
Precious Achiuwa, Isaac Okoro and Ayo Dosunmu set to fly Nigeria's colours at the Rising Stars Challenge
-
Kevin Hart and other notable Celebrity Game MVPs
-
DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne headline 2022 Performers