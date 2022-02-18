Kevin Hart and other notable Celebrity Game MVPs

Kevin Hart is surprisingly the most successful player in the history of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with four MVP awards.

The 5-feet, 2 inches tall comedian won every MVP award between 2012 and 2015 before spectacularly announcing his retirement from the All-Star Celebrity game while receiving his fourth award.

He is one of only two celebrities to have won the MVP award more than once, but Kevin Hart proved to be much better at basketball than anyone would have expected.

The only other multiple All-Star Celebrity game MVP is Terrell Owens, the NFL player who won the award in 2008 and 2009.

That record is at risk of being equalled this year though. Quavo won the MVP award in 2018 and will play his fifth NBA All-Star Celebrity Game today, which presents an opportunity for him to win the award a second time.

The most famous celebrity to win the MVP award remains Justin Bieber, the then-teenage pop star who wowed everyone with his unexpected basketball abilities in 2011.

Hip hop legends Nelly and Common complete the list of world-famous celebrities to have won this award. Nelly was the MVP in 2006 while Common is actually the reigning MVP having won the award in 2020.

