Kevin Hart and other notable Celebrity Game MVPs

As the All-Star Celebrity game approaches, here are some of the most interesting MVP award winners in previous editions.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will tip-off within the next 12 hours and it is time to take a trip down memory lane to look at some of the MVPs over the last 16 editions.

Kevin Hart is surprisingly the most successful player in the history of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with four MVP awards.

The 5-feet, 2 inches tall comedian won every MVP award between 2012 and 2015 before spectacularly announcing his retirement from the All-Star Celebrity game while receiving his fourth award.

He is one of only two celebrities to have won the MVP award more than once, but Kevin Hart proved to be much better at basketball than anyone would have expected.

The only other multiple All-Star Celebrity game MVP is Terrell Owens, the NFL player who won the award in 2008 and 2009.

That record is at risk of being equalled this year though. Quavo won the MVP award in 2018 and will play his fifth NBA All-Star Celebrity Game today, which presents an opportunity for him to win the award a second time.

The most famous celebrity to win the MVP award remains Justin Bieber, the then-teenage pop star who wowed everyone with his unexpected basketball abilities in 2011.

Hip hop legends Nelly and Common complete the list of world-famous celebrities to have won this award. Nelly was the MVP in 2006 while Common is actually the reigning MVP having won the award in 2020.

Other winners of the award include Brian McKnight in 2005, Tony Potts in 2007, Michael Rapaport in 2010, Arne Duncan as a joint-winner alongside Kevin Hart in 2014, Win Butler in 2016, Brandon Armstrong in 2017 and Famous Los in 2019.

