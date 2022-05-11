WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

Tosin Abayomi
Born to a Nigerian father, Liz Cambage told D'Tigress to go back to their 3rd world country.

WNBA star Liz Cambage has been accused of igniting a fight while playing for the Australia's women's basketball team known as the Opals.

The 30-year-old Cambage who was born in London, United Kingdom reportedly has a Nigerian father.

According to several reports, Cambage instigated a fight when the Opals took on Nigeria’s Women’s basketball team known as D’Tigress in a friendly fixture.

Jenna O’Hea, captain of Australia’s women’s national basketball team to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo which took place in 2021 has given insight on what Cambage did when they faced Nigeria in a preparation fixture.

According to O’Hea, Liz Cambage while playing for Australia in the game told team Nigeria to go back to their Third World country.

O’Hea made this known ahead of the WNBA season when she made an appearance on ABC Sport in Australia.

Igniting a brawl, O’Hea said Cambage,t old Nigerian players to “go back to your Third World country,”

“That is all one hundred percent correct.”

Cambage responded to the accusation by O’Hea with a statement on her official Twitter account.

She tweeted on Sunday, “The truth will always come to light, and it ain’t even dawn yet.”

Cambage was not part of Australia’s team to the Olympics citing mental health. The 30-year-old Cambage has started the WNBA season with the Los Angeles Sparks is teammates with Nigerian-born Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike.

Andrew Bogut, a former player in the NBA and champion with the Golden State Warriors, stated that Cambage’s statement to D’Tigress was actually worse.

He said, “You’ve just got the PG version, there was much more than that — I’m just glad someone’s come out and said it.”

D'Tigress are in group B with Cambage's Australia at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup scheduled to take place from September to October this year.

Tosin Abayomi

