Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in take Skills Challenge

The team representing the Cleveland Cavaliers were emerged winners of the revamped Skills Challenge.

The buzz ahead of the challenge was the participation of the Antetokoumpo brothers led by two-time MVP Giannis.

Skills Challenge

Team Rooks:

• Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

• Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

• Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

• Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

• Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

• Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpos:

• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

• Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905

• Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The Anetokoumpo brothers finished third as the battle was between the Team of rookies and Team Cavs.

Rookie Evan Mobley turned out to be the hero hitting a half-court shot on his first attempt as Team Cavs finished the final part of their challenge in 5.5 seconds.

3-Point Contest

Minnesota Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns emerged winner of the 2022 3-Point Contest.

Towns, Trae Young and Luke Kennard progressed to the final round edging CJ McCollum, Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane,