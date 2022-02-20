The action continued at the NBA-All Star weekend with the skills contest and three-point contest taking place in the early hours of Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in take Skills Challenge
The Antetokounmpo brothers could not get it done against Team Cavs as KAT shows by he is the best shooting big man.
The team representing the Cleveland Cavaliers were emerged winners of the revamped Skills Challenge.
The buzz ahead of the challenge was the participation of the Antetokoumpo brothers led by two-time MVP Giannis.
Skills Challenge
Team Rooks:
• Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
• Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
• Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Cavs:
• Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
• Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
• Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Antetokounmpos:
• Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
• Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
• Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
The Anetokoumpo brothers finished third as the battle was between the Team of rookies and Team Cavs.
Rookie Evan Mobley turned out to be the hero hitting a half-court shot on his first attempt as Team Cavs finished the final part of their challenge in 5.5 seconds.
3-Point Contest
Minnesota Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns emerged winner of the 2022 3-Point Contest.
Towns, Trae Young and Luke Kennard progressed to the final round edging CJ McCollum, Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane,
Fred VanVleet and Patty Mills in the opening round. Towns then scored 29 in the final round to edged Young and Kennard to the title.
