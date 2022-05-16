NBA PLAYOFFS

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

Two Nigerian basketball stars will battle in when the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals.

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals
Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals

On Sunday, May 15 the Boston Celtics eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in a game 7 second round fixture in the ongoing NBA Playoffs.

Recommended articles

The Celtics recorded a 109- 81 victory of the Bucks led by Greek player of Nigerian descent Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The Celtics now move to the Eastern Conference finals where they will face the Miami Heat.

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals
Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals Pulse Nigeria

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will have to Nigerians in Ime Udoka and Gabe Vincent Nnamdi do battle for their respective side.

After the Celtics lost in five games to the Brooklyn Nets, Nigerian born Udoka was appointed head coach.

READ ALSO - Ime Udoka, Nnamdi Vincent and Jordan Nwora are the only Nigerians in the 2nd round

Ime Udoka slowed down Giannis Antetokoumpo but the Celtics still lost Game 1 to Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis breaks 22-year old record despite losing Game 6 to Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Udoka replaced Brad Stevens as Celtics boss and was part of the United States of America (USA) men's basketball coaching crew to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Udoka started the season with several losses but they turned their season around at the start of the new year.

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals
Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals Pulse Nigeria

The Celtics blew apart the Kevin Durant led Brooklyn Nets in a first round sweep and have now eliminated the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Udoka who is 44-years-old is a former member of the Nigerian basketball men's team (D'Tigers) to the multiple FIBA AfroBasket championships.

He was part of the D'Tigers team that won the Bronze medal at the 2005 edition in Algeria and 2011 edition in Madagascar.

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals
Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals Pulse Nigeria

Gabe Vincent in a key player for the current D'Tigers team. The sharp shooter played a key role for the Miami Heat as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Vincent was part of the D'Tigers team to the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals
Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year-old stepped up for the Jimmy Butler led Miami Heat as they were missing star guard Kyle Lowry for several games in the series against the 76ers.

Both Udoka and Vincent now hope to keep the Nigerian hope of winning the 2022 NBA Championship alive as they battle in the Eastern conference finals match up between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals

    Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals

  • Crown Elite Basketball Championship

    Crown Elite announces dates for Third Elite Basketball Championship, August 21-27, 2022

  • Giannis put up an all-time performance but could not avoid defeat against Ime Udoka's Celtics in game 6

    Giannis breaks 22-year old record despite losing Game 6 to Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Recommended articles

No Ndidi, Iheanacho: Revealing Nigeria's best XI for the 2021/2022 season

No Ndidi, Iheanacho: Revealing Nigeria's best XI for the 2021/2022 season

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 21st goal of the season for Feyenoord against FC Twente

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 21st goal of the season for Feyenoord against FC Twente

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals

Ime Udoka and Nnamdi Vincent create Nigerian battle as Miami Heat and Boston Celtics clash in Eastern Conference finals

'My decision is made' - Kylian Mbappe hints at PSG exit after winning Player of the Season award

'My decision is made' - Kylian Mbappe hints at PSG exit after winning Player of the Season award

Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race

Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race

Trending

'Go back to your Third World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight with Nigeria's D'Tigress

Liz Cambage tells D'Tigress to go back to 3rd World country

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world
NBA PLAYOFFS

Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics in Game 5