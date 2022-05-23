Hennessy revitalises Festac Park 23 Basketball Court with “In The Paint” initiative

Hennessy, the official global spirits partner of the NBA in collaboration with Osa Seven, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 launched the newly refurbished park 23 basketball court in 23 Road, Festac, Lagos State, kicking off the "In The Paint" initiative in Nigeria.

#FeatureByHennessy - Hennessy commissioned Festac native and renowned creative artist, OsaSeven to breathe new life to the basketball court where he grew up. Speaking on the partnership, Osa emphasised:"This is a passion project for me because I grew up on this court and I am elated that 20 years later, I am back with Hennessy to refurbish this court. I hope that this initiative develops more talent and provides the community with the necessary exposure."

The initiative, which remodels local basketball courts across markets globally, was inaugurated by the NBA Vice president, Gbemisola Abudu and the Marketing Manager, Moet Hennessy Nigeria, Oluwole Awoleke. Oluwole Awoleke spoke about the partnership with the NBA and how the ‘In the Paint’ initiative aims to bring the Never Stop Never Settle spirit of the brand to communities through basketball and art.

Following the unveiling of the newly revamped court, a basketball game was held featuring Festac community players to commemorate the occasion. The game commenced with an opening Tip-Off officiated by the Festac Local Government Chairman, Engr Oluwaseyi Valentine Buraimoh. Guests were treated to electrifying half-time performances from Hip Hop Ace acts, Vector and M.I.

The game ended in an 8-point victory for team white, with a close score of 63-55.

The event wrapped up with the presentation of trophies to the winning team and jubilations from all present rang through the streets of Festac.

In The Paint is part of a global series of artistic collaborations anchored on the role basketball plays within the community, with the first initiative having launched in Montreal, Canada in 2021.

