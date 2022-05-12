Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

The Greek-Nigerian did so en route to an important win for the Milwaukee Bucks to take a 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a superb performance to influence the result and put the Bucks in the driving seat of this series.

Giannis’ Greek Freak moment

Giannis had several great moments in this game but none stood out better than that ice-cold three-point shot he converted with just over a minute left on the clock.

The Bucks were trailing by six points at the time with a minute and 24 seconds left on the clock when the ball came to Antetokounmpo on the perimeter and he was not even expected to attempt the shot let alone knock it down.

Giannis had only made two of his previous 17 three-point attempts in this series so the odds of him scoring this shot attempt were very low especially because he was bleeding as well.

A moment before that shot, Giannis got a cut on his right eye and after getting inadvertently elbowed by his own teammate Pat Connaughton.

So with blood dripping down his face and potentially the fate of his franchise in his hands, Giannis Antetokounmpo drained a clutch deep shot late in the game… iconic moment.

All but over for Ime Udoka?

This result means the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from beating the Boston Celtics and advancing to the Eastern Conference final.

That is of course bad news for the Celtics' head coach, Ime Udoka whose team will now travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks in game six which is now an elimination game for them.

The Nigerian will draw comfort from the performance of his star players in game five as Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown combined for 60 points.

Veteran big man Al Horford has also become an unexpected influence on the team to form a pseudo big three with Tatum and Brown.