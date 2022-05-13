NBA PLAYOFFS

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

Nigerian basketball star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent leads Game 6 in assists for Miami Heat to help secure a spot in the Eastern Conference final.

Gabe Nnamdi Vincent
Gabe Nnamdi Vincent

Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 in game six to win the Eastern Conference semi-final series 4-2.

Recommended articles

Nigerian international Gabe Nnamdi Vincent started the game and played a pivotal role in helping Miami secure the win and advance to the Eastern conference final.

The 25-year old guard recorded seven points, two rebounds and six assists in just over 27 minutes of play on the night.

His six assists were the most on the night by any Miami Heat player and the second-most by any player in the game, surpassed only by Philadelphia 76ers guard, James Harden.

Gabe Nnamdi Vincent
Gabe Nnamdi Vincent IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Video: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu only Nigerians on top 100 plays of Regular Season

Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Vincent also made three of his eight shot attempts to achieve a respectable 37.5% from the field and ending the game with an 11 +/-.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Nigerian though as he turned the ball over four times but it was still a great game for him as he continues to earn the trust of head coach Eric Spoelstra in the post-season.

Gabe Vincent has earned the trust of Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra
Gabe Vincent has earned the trust of Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra USA Today

Miami Heat won the series in six games which indicates that they were too strong for the 76ers especially since they sealed it in Philadelphia.

Gabe Vincent and the Heat have now become the first team in these playoffs to make it to a conference final as the rest of the second round series are still undecided.

Gabe Vincent scored 15 points to help Miami Heat win game 5
Gabe Vincent scored 15 points to help Miami Heat win game 5 Daily Advent Nigeria

Miami Heat will now face whoever wins the other semi-final between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, two teams with Nigerian presence.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Gabe Nnamdi Vincent

    Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world

    Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

  • President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

    President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

Recommended articles

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Grab your new-and-improved 300% welcome bonus at 1xBet

Grab your new-and-improved 300% welcome bonus at 1xBet

Trending

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

Liz Cambage tells D'Tigress to go back to 3rd World country

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 10th highest-earning sports star in the world
NBA PLAYOFFS

Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics in Game 5