Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 in game six to win the Eastern Conference semi-final series 4-2.
Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final
Nigerian basketball star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent leads Game 6 in assists for Miami Heat to help secure a spot in the Eastern Conference final.
Gabe Vincent did his part
Nigerian international Gabe Nnamdi Vincent started the game and played a pivotal role in helping Miami secure the win and advance to the Eastern conference final.
The 25-year old guard recorded seven points, two rebounds and six assists in just over 27 minutes of play on the night.
His six assists were the most on the night by any Miami Heat player and the second-most by any player in the game, surpassed only by Philadelphia 76ers guard, James Harden.
Vincent also made three of his eight shot attempts to achieve a respectable 37.5% from the field and ending the game with an 11 +/-.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Nigerian though as he turned the ball over four times but it was still a great game for him as he continues to earn the trust of head coach Eric Spoelstra in the post-season.
Miami Heat marching on
Miami Heat won the series in six games which indicates that they were too strong for the 76ers especially since they sealed it in Philadelphia.
Gabe Vincent and the Heat have now become the first team in these playoffs to make it to a conference final as the rest of the second round series are still undecided.
Miami Heat will now face whoever wins the other semi-final between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, two teams with Nigerian presence.
