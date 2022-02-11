'SEE OLYMPIC REVENGE' Basketball Queen Ezinne Kalu reacts to D'Tigress 'STUNNING' win over France

Pulse Nigeria

D'Tigress came from an incredible 17 points deficit to shock France 67-65 in their second game of the qualifiers in Serbia.

The team started slowly and lost the first quarter 11-28, before bouncing back in the second with a 16-10 win.

D'Tigress took the third quarter 21-14 and completed the win in the fourth with a 19-13 points.

It was Nigeria's first win over France in three matches, which included that 87-62 whitewash at the Tokyo Olympics.

D'Tigress star, Ezinne Kalu, who is not with her teammates in Serbia due to an injury, couldn't contain herself as she took to her official Twitter account to express her joy.

"See Olympic revenge 😂😂😂 #JKJK," Kalu stated in one of her posts.

"DO NOT SLEEP ON THE AFRICAN F**KING GIANTS!!!🇳🇬🇳🇬💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾😤😤😤😤 #DTIGRESS," she added in another post.

With the victory, D'Tigress have effectively put behind them that crushing defeat to China in their first match yesterday.