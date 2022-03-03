2022 FIBA Women's World Cup

D'Tigress to face Canada, Japan, Serbia, France and Australia in Group B

D'Tigress face a difficult challenge at the FIBA Women's World Cup
Nigeria's senior women's basketball team known as D'Tigress now knows their group opponents at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup.

D'Tigress qualified for the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup last month after their qualification series in Belgrade, Serbia.

D'Tigress defeated France and Mali to book a place at the World Cup and on Thursday, February 3, 2022, were grouped along with five other nations.

The draw was conducted by Michele Timms legendary point guard for the Opals in Sydney, Australia.

The qualified teams were divided into two groups with six countries each with the draw influence by the recent FIBA World Ranking for Women.

Group A - Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, United States of America, Russia (TBD), and the Korea Republic.

Group B - Canada, Japan, Serbia, France, Nigeria, and Australia

D'Tigress shocked the world at the last FIBA Women's World Cup by getting to the quarterfinals before losing to the USA.

The 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia starting from Friday, September 22 until Saturday, October 1st, 2022.

