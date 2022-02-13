D'Tigress beat down Mali 73-69 to qualify for 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

Nigeria's D'Tigress show no mercy to Mali in the final qualification game.

D'Tigress are through to the World Cup in Australia
D'Tigress are through to the World Cup in Australia

Nigeria's senior women's basketball team known as D'Tigress have qualified for the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended articles

D'Tigress recorded a 73-69 victory against African rivals in their final qualification game played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Otis Hughey-led side suffered a 90-76 loss to China in their opening game but bounced back to beat world number five France in their second game.

Victory against France means D'Tigress needed to avoid a loss by more than six points against Mali to book their place at the FIBA World Cup later this year.

D'Tigress lost the first quarter 20-22 but bounced back to take the second quarter 22-13.

They dominated the third quarter 22-9 to take a 20 point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Down 20 points from the third quarter, Mali recorded a 7-25 dominant fourth quarter.

However, D'Tigress were able to withstand their run to seal the win at the Ranko Žeravica Sports Hall in Serbia.

D'Tigress held on late to defeat Mali
D'Tigress held on late to defeat Mali Pulse Nigeria

Promise Amukamara recorded 10 points and eight assists while Nicole Enabosi contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

The final score was a 73-69 victory for D'Tigress which means they will be Africa's sole representative at the World Cup.

D'Tigress ranked 15 in the world will aim to do better than the quarterfinal appearance they recorded at the 2018 edition in Spain.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Trending

D'Tigress STUN World No. 5 France 67-65 in FIBA Women's Qualifying Tournament

D'Tigress beat one of the best teams in the world

NBA 2021/22: Ime Udoka wins fifth straight game in low-scoring weekend for Nigerian players

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is the first and only Nigerian head coach in NBA history

NBA 2021/22: James Harden traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden

Stephen A. Smith vs Kevin Durant: Does KD’s legacy really depend on this season?

Stephen A. Smith vs Kevin Durant