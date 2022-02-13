D'Tigress beat down Mali 73-69 to qualify for 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup

D'Tigress recorded a 73-69 victory against African rivals in their final qualification game played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Otis Hughey-led side suffered a 90-76 loss to China in their opening game but bounced back to beat world number five France in their second game.

Victory against France means D'Tigress needed to avoid a loss by more than six points against Mali to book their place at the FIBA World Cup later this year.

D'Tigress lost the first quarter 20-22 but bounced back to take the second quarter 22-13.

They dominated the third quarter 22-9 to take a 20 point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Down 20 points from the third quarter, Mali recorded a 7-25 dominant fourth quarter.

However, D'Tigress were able to withstand their run to seal the win at the Ranko Žeravica Sports Hall in Serbia.

Pulse Nigeria

Promise Amukamara recorded 10 points and eight assists while Nicole Enabosi contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

The final score was a 73-69 victory for D'Tigress which means they will be Africa's sole representative at the World Cup.