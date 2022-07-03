Nigeria's D'Tigers wrap up 1st round with 91-72 victory against Uganda

D'Tigers were dominant from start to finish against Uganda at the state-of-the-art Kigali Arena in Rwanda on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

D'Tigers were awarded a 20-0 victory Mali on Saturday, July 2 and were well rested for the game against Uganda.

Uganda on the other hand suffered an 87-78 loss to Cape Verde the previous day.

ALSO READ - President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

Pulse Nigeria

D'Tigers vs Uganda

After losing 79-70 to Cape Verde in game 4 of the qualification campaign, D'Tigers aimed to bounce back against Mali.

Mali on the other hand did not show up for their game against Uganda.

D'Tigers took the first quarter 20-13 with a seven point advantage and the second quarter 29-18.

Pulse Nigeria

The Team had an 18 point lead at the halftime break. Uganda were better to start the second half as the third quarter ended 24-24.

D'Tigers took a close fourth quarter 18-17 to record a 19 point blowout victory.

Pulse Nigeria

Sacramento Kings star Chimezie Metu was the star of the team recording 25 points and 10 rebounds to inspire D'Tigers to victory.

D'Tigers end the first qualification stage with four victories and two losses.