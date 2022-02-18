DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne headline 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Performers

Tosin Abayomi
No Nigerian music star will be performing at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Some of the best music stars have been selected to perform at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

American DJ, record executive, and record producer Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, is the main act to perform at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

DJ Khaled earlier stated that he will be teaming up with a star-studded lineup of friends for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ahead of a 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, DJ Khaled revealed the artists that will be performing alongside him.

Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, Lil Baby, and Mary J. Blige all huge names in the American music industry were selected to perform at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Asides from the performers' famed deejay D-Nice and Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly will help in introducing the lineups.

Ryland James a Toronto pop star will perform the Canadian anthem at the All-Star Game.

Ahead of the NBA HBCU Classic, Keke Palmer will perform the United States of America (USA) national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" known as the Black national anthem, on Saturday.

Macy Gray a native of Ohio will sing the United States national anthem, ahead of a massive performance set to take place before the dunk contest on Saturday.

Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Usher and Spike Lee will narrate a journey through the league’s first 76 years.

The all-star weekend is a loaded affair and this year is not so different with the 75 greatest players in NBA history celebrated at halftime.

Earth-Wind and Fire will perform "Shining Star" to close out the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

