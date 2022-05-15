Crown Elite announces dates for Third Elite Basketball Championship, August 21-27, 2022

The seven-day tournament will run from August 21st to 27th and will see the top eight female teams compete for the Elite title, and a chance to win cash prizes and awards.

In addition to a celebrity All-Star game, four decorated male teams will also spice up the championship with exhibition matches. The event will also be accompanied by Crown Elite's first-ever three-day Women's Empowerment Expo. presented in conjunction with Ayo Charity Foundation. The focus is on empowering and developing female basketball players.

Crown Elite Sports is an international sports management organization founded by ex-international player Hanson Oguche to maximize the potential of talented youth athletes and professional players.

Through sporting championships, player development programs, and educational counselling, Crown Elite championship events plans to become the most renowned national and international forum for showcasing talented athletes.