Crown Elite announces dates for Third Elite Basketball Championship, August 21-27, 2022

This August, the most decorated female teams from across West Africa will compete for the Crown Elite Women Basketball title and a chance to win over 4million naira in cash prizes and awards.

Abuja, Nigeria; Following their immensely successful February 2022 Basketball Tournament, Crown Elite Sports, Nigeria's most beloved sports management organization, is proud to announce the Crown Elite Women Basketball championship at the National Stadium Indoor Sports Hall, Lagos.

The seven-day tournament will run from August 21st to 27th and will see the top eight female teams compete for the Elite title, and a chance to win cash prizes and awards.

In addition to a celebrity All-Star game, four decorated male teams will also spice up the championship with exhibition matches. The event will also be accompanied by Crown Elite's first-ever three-day Women's Empowerment Expo. presented in conjunction with Ayo Charity Foundation. The focus is on empowering and developing female basketball players.

Crown Elite Sports is an international sports management organization founded by ex-international player Hanson Oguche to maximize the potential of talented youth athletes and professional players.

Through sporting championships, player development programs, and educational counselling, Crown Elite championship events plans to become the most renowned national and international forum for showcasing talented athletes.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact youth@crownelite.org.

