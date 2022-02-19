In the early hours of Saturday, February 19, the NBA's best young talent were on full display in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Cade Cunningham wins MVP as Team Barry defeats Team Isiah 25-20 in Rising Stars Challenge
Nigeria's Precious Achiua did well but could not lead his team to victory.
This years edition was in a new format of four teams with seven players each battled in a mini-tournament.
The first two games were going to 50 while the Championship Game between the first two winners was going to 25 points.
TEAM BARRY
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
TEAM ISIAH
Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
TEAM PAYTON
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)
TEAM WORTHY
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Team Isiah defeated Team Worthy 50-49 thanks to a late Desmond Bane free throw to book a place in the final.
Team Barry rallied from behind to take out Team Payton 50-48.
At halftime, Desmond Bane and Tyrese Haliburton were crowned Rising Stars clutch challenge champions.
In the final game, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 Draft Cade Cunningham hit a clutch 3-pointer in the championship game as Team Barry defeated Team Isiah 25-20 to win the the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars championship.
In a battle between of talents from the two most recent Draft classes, the Pistons rookie was incredible and led his team to victory.
Throughout the two-game tournament, Cunningham scored 18 points and was named MVP.
More from category
-
Cade Cunningham wins MVP as Team Barry defeats Team Isiah 25-20 in Rising Stars Challenge
-
Team Walton defeats Team Nique 65-51 in Celebrity Game
-
Precious Achiuwa, Isaac Okoro and Ayo Dosunmu set to fly Nigeria's colours at the Rising Stars Challenge