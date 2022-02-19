Cade Cunningham wins MVP as Team Barry defeats Team Isiah 25-20 in Rising Stars Challenge

This years edition was in a new format of four teams with seven players each battled in a mini-tournament.

The first two games were going to 50 while the Championship Game between the first two winners was going to 25 points.

TEAM BARRY

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

TEAM ISIAH

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

TEAM PAYTON

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)

TEAM WORTHY

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Team Isiah defeated Team Worthy 50-49 thanks to a late Desmond Bane free throw to book a place in the final.

Team Barry rallied from behind to take out Team Payton 50-48.

At halftime, Desmond Bane and Tyrese Haliburton were crowned Rising Stars clutch challenge champions.

In the final game, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 Draft Cade Cunningham hit a clutch 3-pointer in the championship game as Team Barry defeated Team Isiah 25-20 to win the the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars championship.

In a battle between of talents from the two most recent Draft classes, the Pistons rookie was incredible and led his team to victory.