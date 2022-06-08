Bet9ja's NBA Players' Specials offers premium value

NBA Players' Specials is a betting market that allows punters to bet on individual players and their stats such as points, assists and rather than team results.

While multiple bookies in Nigeria offer this market, Bet9ja is the only one that allows you to build an accumulator from one single game as opposed to restricting it to one player per game.

Using the NBA finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors as a guide, this is typically how Bet9ja's Players' Specials work.

The Bet9ja booking code: 7QYWVH will lead you to a five-game accumulator selected entirely from game 3 of the NBA finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

The five players in the accumulator have been selected based on patterns monitored throughout the NBA Playoffs so far and especially the first two games of the finals.

Celtics' guard Jaylen Brown to score over 23.5 points is available at 1.80 odds which is a good deal because he scored 24 points in Game 1 and can definitely do it again, especially on home court.

Pulse Nigeria

Golden State centre Kevon Looney is at 1.84 odds for under 2.5 assists while his teammate Jordan Poole for under 2.5 rebounds has been set at 1.76 odds.