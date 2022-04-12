3 Basketball rules that would shock a football fan watching the NBA Playoffs

The larger percentage of the people tuning in are of course basketball fans but some football fans (especially Nigerians) might want to get in on the trend as well.

And as a football fan, you probably think you know the basics, shots from inside the arc count for two points and shots from outside are three points.

But slow your roll football fans, some of the basketball rules may catch you off guard if you’re watching for the first time.

The shot clock

The most basic part of basketball that outsiders aren’t aware of is the shot clock which starts at 24 and counts down until a shot is taken or it runs down to zero.

That is, each team has 24 seconds to take a shot or lose the ball, no team is allowed to have the monopoly of possession like Manchester City does in football.

If a team shoots the ball, the shot clock resets and counts down from 24 regardless of whether or not they score or miss.

The only way for a team to hold the ball for more than 24 seconds is to miss a shot and grab the rebound as the shot clock resets, that way they get another 24 seconds.

Unlimited substitutions

Unlike football where there is a permanent number of substitutions allowed, basketball teams can take out and bring in players at any point in the game as long as the player is eligible.

Each basketball team usually has 15 players on the roster but they can only start with five which is why they are allowed to rotate the team mid-game as much as possible to sustain the players through the 48 minutes.

Fouls

Unlike football where a foul can either earn you a yellow or red card, fouls in basketball are very elaborate and would probably need a full article on its own.

Basketball fans have personal and collective effects on the players and the teams involved. Basketball fouls are divided into two major categories, player fouls and team fouls.

Players can only foul five times in an NBA game, they get ejected from the game by the sixth foul by which they can be replaced by another player.

To understand team fouls, you must know that not every foul normally leads to free throws (penalties), only fouls committed when the player is in a shooting motion.