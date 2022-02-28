'Ban Russian Drivers from Racing' - Ukraine charges FIA

Now Ukraine's Motor Racing Board has asked the FIA to ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amidst the tension in the country.

However, If Ukraine's request is accepted by FIA ,it would prevent Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from racing for Haas in Formula 1.

Imago

Mazepin's future has already been cast in doubt since the conflict began, with Haas set to decide over the coming days what to do with its title sponsor Uralkali which is owned by Mazepin's father - Dmitry.

Mazepin's contract to race with the team is also part of that deal.

ESPN

Haas has also removed the Uralkali logo and colors from its car for the final day of preseason testing and also removed all related signage from its motorhome.