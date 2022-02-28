F1

'Ban Russian Drivers from Racing' - Ukraine charges FIA

David Ben
Ukraine's Motor Racing federation has asked Formula One's governing body to ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia's military invasion of Ukraine has continued to caused widespread condemnation and sanctions from world leaders since last week.

Now Ukraine's Motor Racing Board has asked the FIA to ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amidst the tension in the country.

However, If Ukraine's request is accepted by FIA ,it would prevent Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from racing for Haas in Formula 1.

Mazepin's future has already been cast in doubt since the conflict began, with Haas set to decide over the coming days what to do with its title sponsor Uralkali which is owned by Mazepin's father - Dmitry.

Mazepin's contract to race with the team is also part of that deal.

Haas has also removed the Uralkali logo and colors from its car for the final day of preseason testing and also removed all related signage from its motorhome.

Dmitry Mazepin and Uralkali are not currently part of the international sanctions which have been imposed on Russia, but it is expected Haas will cut the deal off if they are able to after Haas boss - Guenther Steiner insisted last week that doing so would not financially ruin the team.

