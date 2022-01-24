Australia Open: Rafael Nadal looking foward to Dennis Shapolavov clash

David Ben
Spain's Rafael Nadal faces a tough test against Shapolavov on January 25 as he bids for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Spain's Rafael Nadal (Left) will face Canada's Dennis Shapovalov in the quarter finals of the Australia Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal (Left) will face Canada's Dennis Shapovalov in the quarter finals of the Australia Open

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal returned to action with the ATP tour for the first time and has slowly hit top form at the first major of the year after reaching the last 8 at the Melbourne tournament.

Rafael Nadal is currently ranked sixth seed at the Australian Open
Rafael Nadal is currently ranked sixth seed at the Australian Open Instagram

The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to book a place in the quarterfinals against the 12th seed Canadian Dennis Shapolavov.

"It's going to be a tough one for me... It's a match to try my best, to play at my highest level if I want to have chances to go through.

Yeah. I'm excited about it, I didn't expect to be where I am weeks ago".

Dennis Shapovalov
Dennis Shapovalov Twitter

Nadal had previously lost against the 22-year-old Canadian who once defeated him in 2017 when they met at the Hardcourt in Montreal.

On head to head records, Nadal currently is in the lead winning thrice and losing once in all their four encounters.

