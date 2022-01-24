Australia Open: Rafael Nadal looking foward to Dennis Shapolavov clash

Instagram

The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to book a place in the quarterfinals against the 12th seed Canadian Dennis Shapolavov.

"It's going to be a tough one for me... It's a match to try my best, to play at my highest level if I want to have chances to go through.

Yeah. I'm excited about it, I didn't expect to be where I am weeks ago".

Nadal had previously lost against the 22-year-old Canadian who once defeated him in 2017 when they met at the Hardcourt in Montreal.