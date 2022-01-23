Australia Open 2022: Alexander Zverev knocked out by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets

David Ben
The Canadian caused one of the huge upsets in Melbourne by knocking out the German World number three

14th seed Dennis Shapolavov (Left) caused an upset by knocking out third seed Alexander Zverev in Melbourne
The Grand Slam in Melbourne already produced one of the biggest upsets on January 23rd after third seed Alexander Zverev was sent home by Denis Shapolavov who is currently seeded 14th.

Zverev looked somewhat out of sorts after losing 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to the 22 year old Canadian at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

Shapolavov looked much sharper and was impressive ultimately wrapping up the contest when Zverev netted under pressure.

Speaking after the game, Shapolavov said,

"Definitely happy with where the game is at.

It was a disappointing exit for Zverev who got knocked out at this stage of the grand slam by Novak Djokovic last year.

Shapolavov has continued to be tipped for Grand Slam success and will now face Rafael Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

Shapolavov who is currently relishing the chance to play with the Spaniard- Nadal who is currently one of the all-time greats admits it will be a tough encounter that he will try to enjoy.

"It's always an honour to go up against a guy like Rafa.

It's always going to be a battle against him. It's going to be a tough one but I'm going to enjoy it" Shapolavov said.

David Ben David Ben

