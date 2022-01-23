Australia Open 2022: Alexander Zverev knocked out by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets

Zverev looked somewhat out of sorts after losing 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to the 22 year old Canadian at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

Shapolavov looked much sharper and was impressive ultimately wrapping up the contest when Zverev netted under pressure.

Speaking after the game, Shapolavov said,

"Definitely happy with where the game is at.

It was a disappointing exit for Zverev who got knocked out at this stage of the grand slam by Novak Djokovic last year.

Shapolavov has continued to be tipped for Grand Slam success and will now face Rafael Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

Shapolavov who is currently relishing the chance to play with the Spaniard- Nadal who is currently one of the all-time greats admits it will be a tough encounter that he will try to enjoy.

"It's always an honour to go up against a guy like Rafa.