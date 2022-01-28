Spain's Rafael Nadal could yet again make history after reaching the finals of the Australia Open at Melbourne Park.
AusOpen: Rafael Nadal sees off Matteo Berrettini to reach final
Spain's Rafael Nadal edged out Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday
The 35-year-old Spaniard currently ranked World Number 5 saw off Italy's Berrettini in a thrilling encounter by 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
The fourth set was significantly interesting as the 25-year-old Berrettini who is ranked 7th on the ATP rankings tried to tie the game but Nadal's experience ultimately enabled him to win it.
Nadal who is currently tied at 20 major Grand Slam Championships with Switzerland's Roger Federer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic will be looking to finally break the record of the most Grand Slam titles in Tennis history, ultimately making him the most successful Tennis player ever.
Nadal is chasing a second Australian Open title in his sixth Australian Open finals, since winning it as far back as in 2009 and is now set to face either of the new generations stars Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas or Russia's Daniil Medvedev.