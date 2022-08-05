Atiku Abubakar celebrates Team Nigeria Commonwealth medals Games

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has showered praise on the athletes representing Nigeria at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
After seven days of action Team Nigeria has five Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and a total of 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games.
With just four days left of action before the closing ceremony, Atiku took to social media to praise Team Nigeria athletes at the Commonwealth Games.
Atiku on Thursday, August 5, 2022 celebrated the athletes through a message on his official social media platforms.
Atiku referenced an article about Team Nigeria's medal haul at the Commonwealth Games by Pulse Sports Nigeria.
The former vice-president after reading the story revealed in his message the importance of sports in the country.
The message by Atiku said, "I am excited at the flow of medals from Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"This once again bolsters my belief in the ability of Nigerians to excel when empowered, both locally and on the world stage.
"Hearty congratulations to Team Nigeria for making every Nigerian proud. -AA."
This is not the first time Atiku would celebrate a medal from an athlete representing Nigeria.
