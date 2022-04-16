19-year-old Favour Ofili breaks Blessing Okagbare's record

Tosin Abayomi
19-year-old Favour Ofili makes Nigeria proud with the fastest 200m time in 2022.

Favour Ofili made Nigeria proud with LSU running 21.96s in 200m
In the early hours of Saturday, April 16, Nigerian athlete, Favour Ofili made history.

Ofili at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022 has broken the 200 metres National Record held by Nigerian sprint legend Blessing Okagbare.

With a time of 22.04 seconds in 2018, Okagbare previously held the National Record. Ofili however set a new standing with a blistering time of 21.96 secs.

Kamaya Debose-Epps came second with a time of 22.81secs and Jonah Ross finished third with a time of 22.91secs.

Her school Louisiana State University (LSU) celebrated the achievement of Ofili with a statement on their official Twitter Track and Field account.

The statement said, "LSU School Record. No. 2 All-Time African History 2022 World Lead. Nigerian National Record"

She is the first Nigerian female to break 22 secs in the women’s 200m and also the first collegian athlete to ever below 22 secs.

The time by Ofili is a new School Record and the fastest ever in the The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

21.96 is also the fastest in the world this year and big things are now expected of Ofili ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships which will be held in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

With a new personal best of 21.96 seconds, Ofili now ranks number two on Africa's all-time list

Ofili is the 2019 African Youth Champion in the 200 and 400 metres categories and also has a silver medal at the 2019 African Games in the 400 metres.

