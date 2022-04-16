19-year-old Favour Ofili breaks Blessing Okagbare's record

Ofili at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022 has broken the 200 metres National Record held by Nigerian sprint legend Blessing Okagbare.

With a time of 22.04 seconds in 2018, Okagbare previously held the National Record. Ofili however set a new standing with a blistering time of 21.96 secs.

Pulse Nigeria

Kamaya Debose-Epps came second with a time of 22.81secs and Jonah Ross finished third with a time of 22.91secs.

Her school Louisiana State University (LSU) celebrated the achievement of Ofili with a statement on their official Twitter Track and Field account.

The statement said, "LSU School Record. No. 2 All-Time African History 2022 World Lead. Nigerian National Record"

Pulse Nigeria

She is the first Nigerian female to break 22 secs in the women’s 200m and also the first collegian athlete to ever below 22 secs.

The time by Ofili is a new School Record and the fastest ever in the The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

21.96 is also the fastest in the world this year and big things are now expected of Ofili ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships which will be held in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

Pulse Nigeria

With a new personal best of 21.96 seconds, Ofili now ranks number two on Africa's all-time list