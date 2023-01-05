ADVERTISEMENT

Aruna Quadri to start 2023 with WTT Contender Durban

World number fifteen player, Quadri had mixed results in 2022 and will be hoping to have a very good year in 2023.

Aruna Quadri celebrating
Aruna Quadri celebrating

African Number one table tennis player to begin his 2023 journey at the World Table Tennis contender in Durban South Africa.

The contender will serve off on January 10-15 at Olive Convention Centre in Durban in South Africa with top ranked players to storm the African country.

African Number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri
African Number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri AFP

28 players across the globe that consist of 16 males and 12 females will be competing for honors in Durban.

Nigeria star Aruna Quadri and Egypt's Dina Meshref will be leading the African contingent at the contender.

Aruna Quadri against Omar Assar
Aruna Quadri against Omar Assar AFP

Quadri has confirmed his transfer from Bundesliga side TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell to Russian champion Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg for the remaining part of the 2022/2023 season.

The African champion spent two seasons with the German side, led the team to the semi-final of the German Cup as well as Bundesliga play-off last season.

The current Nigerian and African Number 1, Quadri Aruna.
The current Nigerian and African Number 1, Quadri Aruna. AFP

His new club Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg are three-time ETTU Champions League winners with several records set in the Russian league.

Quadri said that he loves new challenge, saying he is ready to help his new club to remain the best in the league.

Aruna Quadri celebrating a point
Aruna Quadri celebrating a point AFP

He said, “I was contacted by the Russian club in October 2022, and they had to write to the management of Fulda to express their intention to have me in their fold. They did that and paid the necessary transfer fee for me to join them this January. But I was also committed to helping Fulda move from the relegation zone in the Bundesliga which we were able to do in our last league match last season to occupy the 12th place in the 16-team league.

“I love new challenges and I believe playing in the Russian league is another challenge for me having played in Portuguese, French and German leagues since I turned professional. I am sure I will improve more on my game, and I am also ready to help the club remain on top of the Russian league this season.”

