American basketball star Chiney Ogwumike gifts President Buhari a WNBA jersey

Nigerian-American professional basketball player Chinenye "Chiney" Ogwumike met up with Muhammadu Buhari President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chiney met with Buhari during his recent visit to the United States of America (USA). Buhari was in Washington for the United States of America and Africa Leaders Summit.

During Buhari's visit, he and other African leaders watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco with Joe Biden the President of the United States of America (USA).

Chiney was able to meet up with Buhari at the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

She presented him with a Los Angeles Sparks jersey from the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Following the meeting, Chiney took to social media to celebrate the meeting with the president.

Along with a photo presenting the jersey the president was a message that said, "I was invited to the US-Africa Leaders Summit and recognized by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari, as a Nigerian-American of excellence in the diaspora.

"I embrace opportunities to create pathways for progress for the rising generation."

On the occasion, she added, "Grateful to attend the US-Africa Leaders Summit. Sports has blessed me with a beautiful platform and my mission is to use it to empower youth back home and in the diaspora."

Chiney who is the first Black woman and the first WNBA player to host a national radio show for ESPN has played for the USA basketball women's team along with her elder sister Nneka Ogwumike.

Their younger sister Erica Ogwumike was part of Nigeria's basketball women's team known as D'Tigress at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

