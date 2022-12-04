Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

The 31-year-old Ethiopian clocked a massive Personal Best (PB) of 2:14.58 for victory, missing Brigid Kosgei’s WR of 2:14.04. She defeated race favourite Gidey, who ran the fastest-ever women’s debut with 2:16.51.

AFP

Gidey led for most part of the race, running 67:18 at halfway through in a men’s pack that included World Champion, Tamirat Tola.

However, she had company in Beriso running stride for stride with her, with both on course to break the WR as they passed 30km in 95:24, this time Gidey leading.

AFP

Soon after, Beriso showed her doggedness of going for the win, as she sped away from her compatriot in the closing stages, eventually getting the stunning victory crossing the finish line, while seven women broke 2:19, the most ever in a marathon race.

Kelvin Kiptum runs fastest debut time in history

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, destroyed the Marathon Valencia course record with 2:01:53, becoming the third fastest marathon runner ever as a debutant.

AFP