Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Ethiopia's Amane Beriso and Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, ran record-breaking times for victories in Valencia.

Beriso and Kiptum wins Marathon Valencia in record breaking times
Beriso and Kiptum wins Marathon Valencia in record breaking times

In one of the most anticipated marathon races in history, considering World Record (WR) holder in the 5000m, 10,000m and half-marathon, Letesenbet Gidey was making her debut, it was Amane Beriso that stunned the world to become only the third woman in history to break 2:15 in the marathon at the Marathon Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP.

Recommended articles

The 31-year-old Ethiopian clocked a massive Personal Best (PB) of 2:14.58 for victory, missing Brigid Kosgei&rsquo;s WR of 2:14.04. She defeated race favourite Gidey, who ran the fastest-ever women&rsquo;s debut with 2:16.51.

Amane Beriso wins the Marathon Valencia defeating race favourite, Letesenbet Gidey
Amane Beriso wins the Marathon Valencia defeating race favourite, Letesenbet Gidey AFP

Gidey led for most part of the race, running 67:18 at halfway through in a men&rsquo;s pack that included World Champion, Tamirat Tola.

However, she had company in Beriso running stride for stride with her, with both on course to break the WR as they passed 30km in 95:24, this time Gidey leading.

Letesenbet Gidey ran the fastest marathon debut in history
Letesenbet Gidey ran the fastest marathon debut in history AFP

Soon after, Beriso showed her doggedness of going for the win, as she sped away from her compatriot in the closing stages, eventually getting the stunning victory crossing the finish line, while seven women broke 2:19, the most ever in a marathon race.

Kelvin Kiptum runs fastest debut time in history

Kenya&rsquo;s Kelvin Kiptum, destroyed the Marathon Valencia course record with 2:01:53, becoming the third fastest marathon runner ever as a debutant.

Kelvin Kiptum ran a Marathon Valencia course record for victory
Kelvin Kiptum ran a Marathon Valencia course record for victory AFP

The 23-year-old ran his second half of the race in 60:15, which is the fastest ever recorded.

More from category

  • Beriso and Kiptum wins Marathon Valencia in record breaking times

    Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

  • Ons Jabeur is Africa's best Tennis player.

    Ons Jabeur wins the 2022 Peace and Sports Champion of the Year Award

  • Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

    Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

Recommended articles

Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia

Ons Jabeur wins the 2022 Peace and Sports Champion of the Year Award

Ons Jabeur wins the 2022 Peace and Sports Champion of the Year Award

Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

Why the World Cup knockout stage is a big win for Africa

Why the World Cup knockout stage is a big win for Africa

Gareth Southgate: England mentally and physically prepared for penalties

Gareth Southgate: England mentally and physically prepared for penalties

Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury challenges Oleksandr Usyk after an easy win against Derek Chisora

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Messi marks 1000th career game with a goal to help Argentina advance to the quarter-final

Messi marks 1000th career game with a goal to help Argentina advance to the quarter-final

Trending

‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionels Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

'Pray to God that I don't find him' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

empty

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis