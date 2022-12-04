In one of the most anticipated marathon races in history, considering World Record (WR) holder in the 5000m, 10,000m and half-marathon, Letesenbet Gidey was making her debut, it was Amane Beriso that stunned the world to become only the third woman in history to break 2:15 in the marathon at the Marathon Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP.
Amane Beriso and Kelvin Kiptum stuns the marathon world with victories in Valencia
Ethiopia's Amane Beriso and Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum, ran record-breaking times for victories in Valencia.
The 31-year-old Ethiopian clocked a massive Personal Best (PB) of 2:14.58 for victory, missing Brigid Kosgei’s WR of 2:14.04. She defeated race favourite Gidey, who ran the fastest-ever women’s debut with 2:16.51.
Gidey led for most part of the race, running 67:18 at halfway through in a men’s pack that included World Champion, Tamirat Tola.
However, she had company in Beriso running stride for stride with her, with both on course to break the WR as they passed 30km in 95:24, this time Gidey leading.
Soon after, Beriso showed her doggedness of going for the win, as she sped away from her compatriot in the closing stages, eventually getting the stunning victory crossing the finish line, while seven women broke 2:19, the most ever in a marathon race.
Kelvin Kiptum runs fastest debut time in history
Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, destroyed the Marathon Valencia course record with 2:01:53, becoming the third fastest marathon runner ever as a debutant.
The 23-year-old ran his second half of the race in 60:15, which is the fastest ever recorded.
