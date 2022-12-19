ADVERTISEMENT

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

For the first time in Nigeria, two women’s MMA fights will feature in the event set to include 22 fighters from 6 African countries.

Face-Off Fight 3.
Face-Off Fight 3.

Tickets are now on sale for Nigeria’s premier Mixed Martial Arts event; the FACE OFF FIGHT NIGHT series, powered by UFC legend and world champion Kamaru Usman.

The highly anticipated event will feature 22 fighters from 6 African countries, and for the first time in Nigeria, two women’s MMA fights.

The Face-Off
The Face-Off AFP

Promoted by THE AFRICAN KNOCKOUT (AKO), the FACE OFF FIGHT NIGHTS aims to position Mixed Martial Arts as one of the major sports in Africa by providing a platform for young talents, and giving MMA fans a new and unique experience of watching professional MMA fights live.

According to the organizers, “THE AFRICAN KNOCKOUT (AKO), is excited to bring the biggest fights to MMA fans around in Africa and will continue its commitment to excellence.”

The event will feature women fighters for the first time.
The event will feature women fighters for the first time. AFP

Hosting the event for the third time running, ace entertainment and sports media personality, Jimmie Akinsola, is to be styled by Nigeria’s top designer Mai Atafo, emphasizing that this year’s live MMA fight night is a blend of entertainment and glamour as celebrities from the media and entertainment industry have been lined up to walk the red carpet.

There will be 22 fighters from 6 African countries at the Face-off.
There will be 22 fighters from 6 African countries at the Face-off. AFP

The event billed for Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Landmark Events Center, Oniru, Lagos, will host sports icons, as well as dignitaries and representatives from the Lagos state ministry of youths, sports and social development.

The FaceOff Fight Night series 3 will be broadcast on Supersport 2 on Gotv and Supersport Variety 4 on DSTV. It will also stream live for the international audience on the “The AKO Show” Youtube channel.

FACEOFF FIGHT NIGHTS are a series of fight events organized by 54 Limited and powered by the UFC welterweight World Champion Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman.

The Face-Off will take place on the 29th of December at Landmark.
The Face-Off will take place on the 29th of December at Landmark. AFP

The FaceOff Fight Night series, now in its third edition, combines sports and entertainment while giving sports fans an opportunity to watch live professional fights.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
