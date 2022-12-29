ADVERTISEMENT

Akanbi target third title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The annual championship will Akanbi target is third title as Odusanya aim for eighth title.

Riiwan Akanbi
Riiwan Akanbi

Former champions at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship, Rilwan Akanbi and Bose Odusanya targeted to continue their impressive performance at the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akanbi will be aiming to win his third title this year having won the championship in 2016 and 2021 while Bose who the last seven editions of the tournament and she hopes to put the disappointing outing at the National Sports Festival.

In the quarter final, men’s singles champion, Akanbi, will face teenage sensation Matthew Kuti at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Riiwan Akanbi
Riiwan Akanbi AFP

Both players had an impressive performance and are unbeaten in the group stages of the competition.

The most successful player at the championship, Bose Odusanya, has vowed to retain the championship for record eight time in a row.

Unstoppable Bose Odusanya in action
Unstoppable Bose Odusanya in action AFP

She had a disappointing outing at the National Sports Festival and will be looking forward to making history.

“I am here to retain my title and I know that it is not going to be easy because we now have good players in Lagos and I am sure my title will not elude me again this year,” she said.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary stage of the singles event, the para event will take center stage on Thursday (today).

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Riiwan Akanbi

    Akanbi target third title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship

  • Team Nigeria men's 4x100m relay squad winning Bronze at the Commonwealth Games

    World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023

  • Ezekiel Nathaniel, Imaobong Uko and Nnamdi Chinecherem, are the Blueprints of Nigerian athletes at Baylor University

    A perfect match - How Baylor University struck Gold with three Nigerian athletes

Recommended articles

Akanbi target third title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship

Akanbi target third title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship

EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for La Liga

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for La Liga

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins for coming La Liga games

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins for coming La Liga games

Red Devils move on from Ronaldo, Gunners survive scare & more from the restart

Red Devils move on from Ronaldo, Gunners survive scare & more from the restart

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for La Liga

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for La Liga

World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023

World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ezekiel Nathaniel, Imaobong Uko and Nnamdi Chinecherem, are the Blueprints of Nigerian athletes at Baylor University

A perfect match - How Baylor University struck Gold with three Nigerian athletes

Top 10 highest-paid Female athletes of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 highest-paid Female athletes of 2022

Team Nigeria men's 4x100m relay squad winning Bronze at the Commonwealth Games

World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023

The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC).

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship