Former champions at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship, Rilwan Akanbi and Bose Odusanya targeted to continue their impressive performance at the Championship.
Akanbi target third title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship
The annual championship will Akanbi target is third title as Odusanya aim for eighth title.
Akanbi will be aiming to win his third title this year having won the championship in 2016 and 2021 while Bose who the last seven editions of the tournament and she hopes to put the disappointing outing at the National Sports Festival.
In the quarter final, men’s singles champion, Akanbi, will face teenage sensation Matthew Kuti at the Teslim Balogun stadium.
Both players had an impressive performance and are unbeaten in the group stages of the competition.
Bose vow to retain the championship
The most successful player at the championship, Bose Odusanya, has vowed to retain the championship for record eight time in a row.
She had a disappointing outing at the National Sports Festival and will be looking forward to making history.
“I am here to retain my title and I know that it is not going to be easy because we now have good players in Lagos and I am sure my title will not elude me again this year,” she said.
Following the conclusion of the preliminary stage of the singles event, the para event will take center stage on Thursday (today).
