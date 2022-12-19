ADVERTISEMENT

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Aguero says he was just joking about calling Camavinga a d--kface face is not an insult or racist comment.

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory
Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has debunked reports that he insulted Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Aguero was at the Lusial Stadium in Qatar as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He took to the field to celebrate the victory although he is not part of the team as he retired from international football because of his heart issues.

After lifting the World Cup with the Argentina team proceeded to proper celebrations in the dressing room.

The live stream went viral went Aguero branded Camvinga 14 years younger than him a cara de p-nga in Spanish which means d--kface in English.
The live stream went viral went Aguero branded Camvinga 14 years younger than him a "cara de p-nga" in Spanish which means "d--kface" in English. AFP

The celebrations in the Argentina dressing room went wild with alcohol and several forms of dancing.

Aguero joined in the celebrations and went live on his official Instagram platform.

The live stream went viral went Aguero branded Camvinga 14 years younger than him a "cara de p-nga" in Spanish which means "d--kface" in English.

The comments by Aguero sparked wild reactions on social media as some even branded him a racist.

Aguero has now taken to his official Twitter account to explain the comments made on his life session.

He said, &ldquo;Search on the stream. I always joke about his (Camavinga) name.&rdquo;

Aguero now retired is expected to fly home with Argentina to celebrate the World Cup triumph while Camavinga returns to Real Madrid to continue the season.
Aguero now retired is expected to fly home with Argentina to celebrate the World Cup triumph while Camavinga returns to Real Madrid to continue the season. AFP

&ldquo;I have nothing against Camavinga. The boy is a crack. It was a joke, it&rsquo;s how I stream. It&rsquo;s all peace and love.&rdquo;

&ldquo;I have nothing against him. It&rsquo;s a party joke. Also if you search on the stream they always joked with his name. Don&rsquo;t look for problems.&rdquo;

Aguero now retired is expected to fly home with Argentina to celebrate the World Cup triumph while Camavinga returns to Real Madrid to continue the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

    Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

  • Nigeria ranked in top 10 women's track nations in 2022

    BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

  • Oliseh says the death of the Super Eagles is near, just because the World Cup is expanded to 48 teams does not mean Nigeria will qualify.

    Sunday Oliseh predicts Super Eagles death if Nigeria fails to qualify for 48 team World Cup in 2026

Recommended articles

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

NPFL: Sunshine stars Sign Ibrahim Yusuf from Remo Stars

NPFL: Sunshine stars Sign Ibrahim Yusuf from Remo Stars

BETTING: Sure betting tips from the coming Copa Del Rey fixtures

BETTING: Sure betting tips from the coming Copa Del Rey fixtures

Sunday Oliseh predicts Super Eagles death if Nigeria fails to qualify for 48 team World Cup in 2026

Sunday Oliseh predicts Super Eagles death if Nigeria fails to qualify for 48 team World Cup in 2026

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41