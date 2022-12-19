Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero was at the Lusial Stadium in Qatar as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He took to the field to celebrate the victory although he is not part of the team as he retired from international football because of his heart issues.

After lifting the World Cup with the Argentina team proceeded to proper celebrations in the dressing room.

AFP

Aguero brands Camavinga a dickface

The celebrations in the Argentina dressing room went wild with alcohol and several forms of dancing.

Aguero joined in the celebrations and went live on his official Instagram platform.

The live stream went viral went Aguero branded Camvinga 14 years younger than him a "cara de p-nga" in Spanish which means "d--kface" in English.

The comments by Aguero sparked wild reactions on social media as some even branded him a racist.

Aguero has now taken to his official Twitter account to explain the comments made on his life session.

He said, “Search on the stream. I always joke about his (Camavinga) name.”

AFP

“I have nothing against Camavinga. The boy is a crack. It was a joke, it’s how I stream. It’s all peace and love.”

“I have nothing against him. It’s a party joke. Also if you search on the stream they always joked with his name. Don’t look for problems.”