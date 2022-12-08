After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

AFP

The national sports festival is the Nigerian Olympics and it's a biannual sporting event as the 36 states and the Federal capital territory are competing in 38 games.

According to the medal table signed by the Chairman games services dated Wednesday 7th December timed 3 pm, only Zamfara state is yet to win any medal.

AFP

The host, Team Delta, is leading the medal log with 275 medals, 146 gold, 78 silver and 51 bronze.

Bayelsa state are second on the log with 103 medals, 40 gold, 23 silver and 40 silver.

AFP

In the third place, Edo state has 138 medals, 28 gold, 42 silver and 68 silver.

Lagos and Oyo are fourth and Fifth Position on the medal table with 80 and 55 medals respectively.

Ogun, Rivers, Imo, Abia and Kano are placed sixth to tenth on the medal table respectively.

AFP

A total of one thousand, seventy-three medals have been won by thirty-five states and FCT, Abuja.