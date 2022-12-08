ADVERTISEMENT

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Only Zamfara state are yet to register their presence on the table after day seven.

empty
empty

As we edge closer to the end of the ongoing 21st National sports festival in Delta state, only Zamfara state are yet to record a medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

National sports festival medals
National sports festival medals AFP

The national sports festival is the Nigerian Olympics and it's a biannual sporting event as the 36 states and the Federal capital territory are competing in 38 games.

According to the medal table signed by the Chairman games services dated Wednesday 7th December timed 3 pm, only Zamfara state is yet to win any medal.

National sports festival medal table
National sports festival medal table AFP

The host, Team Delta, is leading the medal log with 275 medals, 146 gold, 78 silver and 51 bronze.

Bayelsa state are second on the log with 103 medals, 40 gold, 23 silver and 40 silver.

presentation of medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare
presentation of medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare AFP

In the third place, Edo state has 138 medals, 28 gold, 42 silver and 68 silver.

Lagos and Oyo are fourth and Fifth Position on the medal table with 80 and 55 medals respectively.

Ogun, Rivers, Imo, Abia and Kano are placed sixth to tenth on the medal table respectively.

athletes in action at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba
athletes in action at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba AFP

A total of one thousand, seventy-three medals have been won by thirty-five states and FCT, Abuja.

The biannual sporting event started in Asaba on December 4th and will end on December 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

  • Patience George and Samson Nathaniel won their first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

    George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

  • Ashley Anumba is the new National Sports Festival Champion in the Discus throw.

    Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Recommended articles

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

After day 7 Zamfara yet to win a medal at the National Sports Festival

NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

NWFL Premiership: Coaches target Super Six playoff tickets

Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

NWFL Premiership: Delta Queens records first away win of the season as Robo Queen, Nasarawa Amazon shares spoil Day 2

NWFL: Robo Queens 0-0 N. Amazons: 2 Land Ladies & an Amazon standout at Legacy pitch

NWFL: Robo Queens 0-0 N. Amazons: 2 Land Ladies & an Amazon standout at Legacy pitch

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

empty

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards