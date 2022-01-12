AFCON 2021: Women on Twitter are in love with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

The 22 year old German-born Nigerian International plies his trade with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam.

Pulse Nigeria

Okoye started as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Super Eagles and had little or nothing to do in yesterday's victory against Egypt in Cameroon with the 6ft. 6 shot stopper rarely troubled by the Pharaoh's attack in the game.

Instagram/MadukaOkoye

However, while the game was on Maduka Okoye's name started to trend on popular social media platform - Twitter, right from the first half of the game as most of the female football fans in Nigeria couldn't quite get enough of the handsome shot-stopper.

Here are some screenshots of some of the best reactions to Maduka Okoye's incredibly good looks:

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter