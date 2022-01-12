AFCON 2021: Women on Twitter are in love with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

David Ben
The Super Eagles goalkeeper trended on social media yesterday following Nigeria's opening Group D win against Egypt.

Up until Tuesday, January 11, 2021, many football fans in Nigeria might have never even heard of the name Maduka Okoye, let alone seen the person behind the name.

The 22 year old German-born Nigerian International plies his trade with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam.

Okoye started as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Super Eagles and had little or nothing to do in yesterday's victory against Egypt in Cameroon with the 6ft. 6 shot stopper rarely troubled by the Pharaoh's attack in the game.

However, while the game was on Maduka Okoye's name started to trend on popular social media platform - Twitter, right from the first half of the game as most of the female football fans in Nigeria couldn't quite get enough of the handsome shot-stopper.

Here are some screenshots of some of the best reactions to Maduka Okoye's incredibly good looks:

To be really honest, one can't really blame the female fandom's reaction to the Super Eagles star and fortunately for them, they will as well get to see more of Okoye's charming looks for as long as the Super Eagles hopefully remain in this tournament until the finals in February.

