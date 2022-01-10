AFCON 2021: Every Country's Most Valuable Player

It's no wonder how important a niché, some of these African football stars have managed to carve for themselves outside of Africa with some huge talents commanding mammoth transfer fees and other stars seeing their price tags rise sporadically.

As per Transfermarkt, Check out the African players with the highest market values in their National Teams

GROUP A

1 Cameroon - André Zambo Anguissa

Market Value: €30.00m

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa is an integral member of Napoli FC's midfield in the Italian Serie A and the 26-year-old is currently on loan from English Championship side Fulham.

2 Burkina Faso - Edmond Tapsoba

Market Value: €40.00m

Edmond Tapsoba is an integral member of the German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old center back is an undisputed starter and one of the Bundesliga's breakthroughs having already 70 appearances for the German side.

3 Ethiopia - Shimelis Bekele

Market Value: €300,000

32-year-old Shimelis Bekele is an experienced attacking midfielder who plays for the Egyptian club side, El Gouna - although not a starter, he's a regular for the Egyptian club sider as well as the Ethiopian National Team.

4 Cape Verde - Garry Rodrigues

Market Value: €4.00m

Garry Rodrigues is a 31-year-old winger who plays for Greek giants - Olympiacos FC, although not a starter for his club side but he is the most valuable player in the Cape Verde national team.

GROUP B

1 Senegal - Sadio Mane

Market Value: €80.00m

29 year old, Sadio Mane is one of the best players on the planet in his position and also a very key player for English Premier League giants, Liverpool FC, serving as one of the core focal points of their attack having recorded multiple successes with the club in Europe.

2 Zimbabwe - Tino Kadewere

Market Value: €8.00m

26-year-old midfielder, Tino Kadwere is also a regular first-team member for his club side- Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

3 Guinea - Naby Keïta

Market Value: €30.00m

26-year-old Naby Keita is a first-team Liverpool player and a regular at Anfield's midfield regardless of his injury history, starting games occasionally for his club side and also winning trophies with the team as well.

4 Malawi - Gabadinho Mhango

Market Value: €775,000

29-year-old striker, Gabadinho Mhango is a first-team player for South African premiership side Orlando Pirates.

GROUP C

1 Morocco - Achraf Hakimi

Market Value: €70.00m

23-year-old Achraf Hakimi is an undisputed starter at wingback for French giants, Paris St Germain, and is undoubtedly one of the world's best in his position having helped Inter Milan to their first scudetto in 30 years.

2 Ghana - Thomas Partey

Market Value: €40.00m

28 year old, Thomas Partey is a key midfielder for English Premier League club side- Arsenal and has previously won trophies with Atletico Madrid in Spain.

3 Comoros - Faïz Selemani

Market Value: €3.00m

28-year-old Selemani is a key midfielder for Belgian club side - Kortrijk in the Jupiler League, having scored an impressive 9 goals in 20 appearances in the league this season already.

4 Gabon - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Market Value: €15.00m

32-year-old Aubameyang is the former Captain of Arsenal FC, although the striker hasn't made an appearance for the Gunners since the 3rd of December last year, he's still a key figure in the Arsenal dressing room.

GROUP D

1 Nigeria - Wilfred Ndidi

Market Value: €60.00m

25-year-old midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is an integral part of the Leicester City squad England, and being one of the best players in his position, he starts and appears regularly for The Foxes as long as he's available.

2 Egypt - Mohamed Salah

Market Value: €100.00m

29-year-old attacker Mohamed Salah is the best player in the English Premier League and one of the best players on the planet as well as being the undisputed talisman for Liverpool Fc.

3 Sudan - Mohamed Abdelrahman

Market Value: €250,000

28-year-old Mohamed Abdelrahman is an attacker that has been dubbed the "Sudanese Messi", making regular appearances for Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League and becoming a focal point of the Sudan National team's attack

4 Guinea-Bissau - Mama Baldé

Market Value: €5.00m

26-year-old Mama Balde is an essential striker and key figure for Troyes FC in the French Ligue 1, having started in nearly all of Troyes' games this season scoring thrice in the process.

GROUP E

1 Algeria - Riyad Mahrez

Market Value: €40.00m

30-year-old Riyad Mahrez is one of the best players in the English Premier League, having won the Premier League multiple times with Leicester City and current club -Manchester City.

2 Sierra-Leone - Steven Caulker

Market Value: €3.20m

30 year old, Steven Caulker is a key central defender for the Turkish Super Lig side- Gaziantep FK, starting whenever he is available for his club side.

3 Equatorial Guinea - Pedro Obiang

Market Value: €4.00m

29-year-old Obiang, is a former midfielder for English Premier League side West Ham and a key player for the current club, Sassuolo FC keeping up regular appearances as a starter for the Italian Serie A club side.

4 Ivory Coast - Franck Kessie

Market Value: €48.00m

25-year-old Frank Kessie is the most important midfielder for Serie A club side, AC Milan, one of the very best in his position and as also the first-choice penalty taker for Milan.

GROUP F

1 Tunisia - Ellyes Skhiri

Market Value: €13.00m

26-year-old Skhiri is a key midfielder for Bundesliga club side Cologne, appearing regularly in the first team as well as often starting games for his club.

2 Mali - Yves Bissouma

Market Value: €25.00m

25-year-old Yves Bissouma is one of the key players for Brighton Hove Albion in the English Premier League with the midfielder appearing in as many games as he's available for.

3 Mauritania - Aboubakar Kamara

Market Value: €3.50m

26-year-old Kamara formerly played as a striker for Fulham Fc in the English Championship and now plays for a Greek club side, Aris Thessaloniki and is a key member of the club's attacking force.

4 Gambia - Musa Barrow

Market Value: €20.00m