AFCON 2021: Check out the 7 Stadiums in Cameroon that will host the tournament

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Revealing the stadiums set to host the Africa's biggest footballing tournament in Africa

The 7 host stadiums for the AFCON in Cameroon this January
The 7 host stadiums for the AFCON in Cameroon this January

As the AFCON kicks off today with hosts Cameroon set get things running in their opening Group A fixture against Burkina Faso, it's important to note that hosting continental tournaments is so no easy feat.

Recommended articles

However, host nation and five time African Champions- Cameroon, will take great pride and honour in showcasing it's finest pitches as the continents unites for a yet an other AFCON edition that promises to be action packed.

In addition to the wonderful scenery and cities the tournament hosts boast of, here are the 7 stadiums that will be spotlighted as the group stage fixtures come in thick and fast:

7 Limbé Omnisport Stadium

Limbe Stadium Corner view
Limbe Stadium Corner view Pulse Sports
Limbe Stadium
Limbe Stadium Pulse Sports

Location: Limbé City,

Capacity: 20,000

6 Kouekong Stadium

Kouekong Omnisports Stadium Bafoussam
Kouekong Omnisports Stadium Bafoussam Pulse Sports
Kouekong Stadium
Kouekong Stadium Pulse Sports

Location: Bafoussam

Capacity: 20,000

5 Roumdé Adijia Stadium

Stade Roumdé Adjia
Stade Roumdé Adjia Pulse Sports

Location: Garoua

Capacity: 25,000

4 Bepanda OmniSports Stadium

Bepanda Stadium
Bepanda Stadium Pulse Sports
Bepanda Omnisports stadium corner view
Bepanda Omnisports stadium corner view Pulse Sports

Location: Douala

Capacity: 39,000

3 Ahmadou Babatoura Stadium

The Amadou Ahidjo Stadium is the official home of the Cameroon National Team
The Amadou Ahidjo Stadium is the official home of the Cameroon National Team Pulse Sports
Amadou Ahidjo Stadium view
Amadou Ahidjo Stadium view Pulse Sports

Location: Yaounde.

Capacity: 40,122

2 Japoma Stadium

Japoma Stadium
Japoma Stadium Pulse Sports
Japoma Stadium view
Japoma Stadium view Pulse Sports

Location: Douala.

Capacity: 50,000

1 Paul Biya Stadium/Olembe Sports Complexe

Olembe Sports Complex is currently the largest stadium in Cameroon
Olembe Sports Complex is currently the largest stadium in Cameroon Pulse Sports
Paul Biya Stadium is also known as the Olembe Sports Complex
Paul Biya Stadium is also known as the Olembe Sports Complex Pulse Sports

Location: Yaounde

Capacity: 60,000

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

Spurs and Liverpool survive FA Cup scares

Spurs and Liverpool survive FA Cup scares

Cameroon dream of title at home as Cup of Nations kicks off

Cameroon dream of title at home as Cup of Nations kicks off

Nice see off Brest to move second in Ligue 1

Nice see off Brest to move second in Ligue 1

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles midfielder among the most valuable players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles midfielder among the most valuable players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: Check out the 7 Stadiums in Cameroon that will host the tournament

AFCON 2021: Check out the 7 Stadiums in Cameroon that will host the tournament

Hernandez double at Venezia fires Milan top of Serie A

Hernandez double at Venezia fires Milan top of Serie A

Trending

Ronaldo missing from Richest Sports Athletes in 2022; Messi finishes 6th

The richest sports athletes of 2022

Afrobeats Match Up: What would Shatta Wale and Burna Boy's FIFA 22 Cards look like?

Shatta Wale (Left) and Burna Boy threw shots at each other recently on social media

Djokovic cleared to defend title in Melbourne amid vaccine controversy

Console Wars: Sony's PlayStation VR2 is every reason why video gamers should be excited

Sony PSVR2 logo