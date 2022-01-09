As the AFCON kicks off today with hosts Cameroon set get things running in their opening Group A fixture against Burkina Faso, it's important to note that hosting continental tournaments is so no easy feat.
AFCON 2021: Check out the 7 Stadiums in Cameroon that will host the tournament
Revealing the stadiums set to host the Africa's biggest footballing tournament in Africa
However, host nation and five time African Champions- Cameroon, will take great pride and honour in showcasing it's finest pitches as the continents unites for a yet an other AFCON edition that promises to be action packed.
In addition to the wonderful scenery and cities the tournament hosts boast of, here are the 7 stadiums that will be spotlighted as the group stage fixtures come in thick and fast:
7 Limbé Omnisport Stadium
Location: Limbé City,
Capacity: 20,000
6 Kouekong Stadium
Location: Bafoussam
Capacity: 20,000
5 Roumdé Adijia Stadium
Location: Garoua
Capacity: 25,000
4 Bepanda OmniSports Stadium
Location: Douala
Capacity: 39,000
3 Ahmadou Babatoura Stadium
Location: Yaounde.
Capacity: 40,122
2 Japoma Stadium
Location: Douala.
Capacity: 50,000
1 Paul Biya Stadium/Olembe Sports Complexe
Location: Yaounde
Capacity: 60,000