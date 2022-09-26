Adidas x Marvel celebrates the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Where to buy, Prices, release date)

David Ben
Adidas and Marvel have continued their iconic collaboration and here's all you need to know about their latest release.

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, has renewed its partnership with its frequent collaborator, American entertainment company, Marvel.

The two brands are once more collaborating to celebrate the launch of the forthcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in order to deliver a new footwear and apparel line.

The upcoming collaborative collection celebrates the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie and includes an apparel and footwear line.

Each item in the collection is inspired by the clothing as well as the armor worn by civilians in the fictional city of Wakanda.

Promo Image for Adidas Black Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Promo Image for Adidas Black Panther Wakanda Forever collection

The special capsule garment choices include graphic tees, hoodies, shorts, joggers, hats, and socks.

Each of these options will feature special details. Most of the products in the collection are made with recycled materials.

The collaborative pieces also incorporate graphic details throughout the collection.

The highlight of the launch is the hoodie, which apparently takes its cues from Marvel Studios.

The hoodie features the iconic "Adidas" lettering in the Wakanda script.

While the heavyweight graphic t-shirt features Wakanda graphics on the rear.

Marvel x adidas Black Panther Wakanda Forever Collection
Marvel x adidas Black Panther Wakanda Forever Collection

The collection's prime color is black, over which multiple graphic details are added in white, purple, and golden hues.

The footwear collection consists of Ultra 4D shoes, Adizero Ubersonic 4 shoes, Impact FLX shoes, Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes, SL20.3 shoes, Response Super 3.0 shoes, Adizero 12.0 cleats, Adizero Primeknit cleats, Freak Spark cleats, Freak Ultra cleats, and Gamemode Firm Ground cleats.

Adidas has revealed the entire collection in its release calendar, confirming the apparel collection will launch on September 30, 2022.

However, September's launch is exclusively for AdiClub members, who will have early access to the drop.

A few pieces from the collection will be released much later and will be fully available on October 7, 2022.

To further celebrate this release of the film, Adidas and Marvel are also offering fans a chance to win an action-packed adventure to Kenya.

This once-in-a-lifetime trip includes five nights of luxury hotel accommodation, roundtrip airfare, private guided tours, and more for you and a guest.

You can enter the contest for a chance to win on the official Adidas app.

Starting Friday, September 30th, customers can get early and exclusive access to the apparel on adidas.com in celebration of adiClub Members Week.

Check out some styles from the collection below and catch the film in theaters starting November 11th.

Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection Adidas
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection Adidas
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection Adidas
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection
Adidas x Blank Panther Wakanda Forever collection Adidas
Marvel x adidas Graphic Hoodie “Black Panther
Marvel x adidas Graphic Hoodie "Black Panther"
Marvel x adidas Graphic Hoodie “Black Panther
Marvel x adidas Graphic Hoodie “Black Panther” Adidas
