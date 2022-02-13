'If you want it, come and get it'- Adesanya lays down ominous warning for Killa Gorilla

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The Last Stylebender is not afraid of the threat posed by Jared Cannonier.

Israel Adesanya remains the UFC Middleweight champion
Israel Adesanya remains the UFC Middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight title for the fourth time, with a victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Recommended articles

Adesanya won the fight by unanimous decision and he also agreed that the fight was tight- due to how hard his opponent was willing to fight.

“I knew he was gonna bring everything, because last time I took everything away from him,” Adesanya said in his immediate post-match interview.

“He [Whittaker] had nothing to lose. Like I said, I’m the champ. You want it, come get it.”

The championship belt is a literal target and Adesanya already has challengers waiting to end his undefeated reign in the middleweight class.

One of such contenders is Jared "The killa Gorilla" Cannonier. The fighter, who also featured on the UFC 271 card, aggressively knocked out Derek Brunson in the second round.

After the fight, he called out Dana White and demanded a chance to knock Adesanya off the throne.

Adesanya told MMA fighting three years ago: “He’s the dark horse in the division. He’s the guy everyone is sleeping on but you can’t sleep on him because you’ll get put to sleep."

The undefeated Killa Gorilla will likely fight Adesanya in June
The undefeated Killa Gorilla will likely fight Adesanya in June IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Despite the obvious threat Cannonier poses, Adesanya remains confident and is already cherry-picking dates.

"I know June doesnt have a pay-per-view yet, but like I said I am the big dog in the yard now and i know the underdog Jared Cannonier did some work tonight.

"So I'll put him in his place next time in June. Watch me!"

UFC boss Dana white, has added some fuel to the fire, acknowledging the rivalry.

When asked about the fight, White greenlit it by saying : " I am not going to say no to Cannonier"

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Trending

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Israel Adesanya is set to face Whittaker for the first time

Nigeria's D'Tigress suffer 90-76 loss to China in FIBA Women's World Cup qualifier

D'Tigress lost to China in their world cup qualification opener

UFC 271: Conor McGregor backs Adesanya to retain title against Robert Whittaker

McGregor has backed Israel Adesanya to be victorious.

D'Tigress STUN World No. 5 France 67-65 in FIBA Women's Qualifying Tournament

D'Tigress beat one of the best teams in the world