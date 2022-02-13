'If you want it, come and get it'- Adesanya lays down ominous warning for Killa Gorilla

Adesanya won the fight by unanimous decision and he also agreed that the fight was tight- due to how hard his opponent was willing to fight.

“I knew he was gonna bring everything, because last time I took everything away from him,” Adesanya said in his immediate post-match interview.

“He [Whittaker] had nothing to lose. Like I said, I’m the champ. You want it, come get it.”

The championship belt is a literal target and Adesanya already has challengers waiting to end his undefeated reign in the middleweight class.

One of such contenders is Jared "The killa Gorilla" Cannonier. The fighter, who also featured on the UFC 271 card, aggressively knocked out Derek Brunson in the second round.

After the fight, he called out Dana White and demanded a chance to knock Adesanya off the throne.

Adesanya told MMA fighting three years ago: “He’s the dark horse in the division. He’s the guy everyone is sleeping on but you can’t sleep on him because you’ll get put to sleep."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Despite the obvious threat Cannonier poses, Adesanya remains confident and is already cherry-picking dates.

"I know June doesnt have a pay-per-view yet, but like I said I am the big dog in the yard now and i know the underdog Jared Cannonier did some work tonight.

"So I'll put him in his place next time in June. Watch me!"

UFC boss Dana white, has added some fuel to the fire, acknowledging the rivalry.