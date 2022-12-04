Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria Misses out

AFP

This is the fourth time Africa has played host to the Youth Championship, Cairo became the first city to host in 2006, before Rabat in Morocco hosted in 2013 and Cape Town in 2016.

The host Tunisia and Egypt will be Africa flag bearer after Nigeria pulled out of the championship.

The Nigeria table tennis federation (NTTF) withdrew the quartet Taiwo Mati, Muiz Adegoke, Mustapha Mustapha and Samuel Boboye from the tournament in a letter to the International Table Tennis Federation sighting lack of funds as reason.

The championship will have boys’ and girls’ team events and individual events.

President of the Tunisia Table Tennis Federation, Lotfi Guerfel, said that the level of preparation is excellent.