Actions begin at the ITTF World Youth Championships as Nigeria Misses out

Hassan Abdulsalam
Nigeria misses out of the ITTF World Youth Championships because of funds as new world youth champion set to emerge.

empty
empty

The International Table tennis federation world youth championship has served off at the Salle omnisports de Radès in Tunisia.

umpire at the ongoing youth championship
umpire at the ongoing youth championship AFP

This is the fourth time Africa has played host to the Youth Championship, Cairo became the first city to host in 2006, before Rabat in Morocco hosted in 2013 and Cape Town in 2016.

The host Tunisia and Egypt will be Africa flag bearer after Nigeria pulled out of the championship.

Taiwo Mati in action during ITTF Africa open
Taiwo Mati in action during ITTF Africa open AFP

The Nigeria table tennis federation (NTTF) withdrew the quartet Taiwo Mati, Muiz Adegoke, Mustapha Mustapha and Samuel Boboye from the tournament in a letter to the International Table Tennis Federation sighting lack of funds as reason.

The championship will have boys’ and girls’ team events and individual events.

player in action at the ongoing youth championship
player in action at the ongoing youth championship AFP

President of the Tunisia Table Tennis Federation, Lotfi Guerfel, said that the level of preparation is excellent.

He said, “The level of preparation for the World Youth Championships in Tunis is excellent. We are confident that this tournament will be a successful event. Our team has accumulated great experience from hosting previous international events. We are keeping our eyes open; we are seeking new ideas that can enhance and boost our tournaments. At the same time, we are more than happy to share our experience with all table tennis stakeholders.”

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.

