6 states battle for 2024 National Sports Festival hosting rights

The 21st edition of the National Sports Festival tagged "Delta 2022" is ongoing in Delta state with 36 states and Abuja battling for medals in 38 games.

Dare disclosed this at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, shortly after watching the Gymnastics Event between Team FCT, Delta and Ondo at the ongoing national sports festival.

He said that he does not know the state that will win the right that it's until the Committee gives the full report on the hosting right. The committee is headed by the Director of the National Sports Festival & Para Sports Department of his Ministry and Secretary of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Mr Peter Nelson.

He added that the report will be submitted on Friday, December 9, a day to end the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in Delta.

Dare stated further that there is a process to be followed before picking any hosting State, assuring that the process will ensure that States that will come second and third respectively start preparation to avoid the experience.

He said, "by that day my Director, Peter Nelson will present to me the State that will host. But until then, I won’t be able to disclose it to you. The Committee is working on evaluation and scoring before any decision can be taken on the hosting right.

“When we held Edo 2020, Edo set a standard. It is a change of baton. Now that we are holding Delta 2022, they knew they had to either give the same standard as Edo or do better.

So, we signposted that any State that will host must be ready. After Edo State, we set up a committee to review the MOU. So, before any State engages, there are clear terms and processes and once you sign it, you must abide by it, that is very important, but this time around, we will announce the winner-State and then keep the runners-up close to our chest.