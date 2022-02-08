Hakeem Dawodu - The latest Nigerian combat export

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Nigerian-Canadian fighter Hakeem Dawodu is riding the wave following his victory over the weekend.

Nigerian-Canadian MMA fighter Hakeem Dawodu is fast becoming the face of UFC in Canada
Nigerian-Canadian MMA fighter Hakeem Dawodu is fast becoming the face of UFC in Canada

Following his win over the weekend, Hakeem "The mean" Dawodu is yet another Nigerian making waves in the world of combat sports.

Recommended articles
Dawodu posing alongside UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya
Dawodu posing alongside UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Instagram/meanhakeem

Dawodu beat American fighter Mike Trizano with a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas.

Dawodu has long been seen as the face of the UFC in Canada. Here are five facts about the fighter:

1.) He had a difficult Childhood

Dawodu was born in Calgary to a Nigerian mother and Jamaican father. His mother, who had Hakeem in her teens was forced to raise the future MMA fighter by herself as his Dad was deported back to his native Jamaica before Hakeem had even turned 7.

2.) He could have been a Kickboxing Champion

Dawodu is a renowned kickboxer and had won a few titles before his MMA career kicked off.

In 2010, Dawodu became the International Kickboxing Federation (IKF) World Classic Muay Thai Rules Welterweight Champion. and won gold at the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) World Cup Tournament in the -63.5kg category.

3.) He found MMA in Prison

Way back in 2005, Dawodu was serving time in a juvenile detention center. It was during this time that his counsellor introduced him to kickboxing. He was so good that he was advice to take up Muay Thai ( an advanced form of kick-boxing) training to help him control his anger.

Just five years later, Dawodu would become the World Classic Muay Thai Rules Welterweight Champion

4.) He has an intimidating record

Since becoming a fighter, Dawodu recorded 42 wins and 5 losses as an amateur from July 2010 to October 2012. Even when he turned professional, he recorded 9 wins and 0 losses from November 2012 to January 2015.

His first major loss was to Danny Henry in the UFC back in 2018.

5.) He almost quit

In his post-match conference on Saturday, Dawodu revealed that he has been struggling with injuries and it had damaged his confidence.

“Honestly, I didn’t even want to share this. But tonight was one of those, ‘If I lose again, I’m retiring.

Dawodu in his defeat to Russian fighter Movsar Evloev
Dawodu in his defeat to Russian fighter Movsar Evloev IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"I was coming off a serious injury – I had a herniated disc in my vertebrae. I’ve just had bad luck. This was the first time I’ve had a fight where I’ve been injury-free, so tonight was kind of do or die.” the fighter said.

With the UFC gaining more traction in Canada, we can expect to see more of Hakeem "The Mean" Dawodu.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Trending

All you need to know about Team Nigeria to the 2022 Winter Olympics

Team Nigeria at the 2022 Winter Olympics were well dressed

Israel Adesanya hellbent on teaching Robert Whittaker another lesson ahead of UFC 271 rematch

Israel Adesanya will renew his rivalry with Robert Whittaker at the highly anticipated UFC 217

For The Man Who Had Everything - Mason Greenwood

What next for Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood?

'Chelsea finish me' and 4 other heartbreaking Nigerian betting stories from the weekend

Spots betting showed some people 'Shege' over the weekend