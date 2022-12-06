2024 Youth Winter Olympics: Nigeria Junior Curling team arrives Finland for qualifiers 

The Championships scheduled to take place from December 8 -19, 2022 with two Africans in action, Nigeria and Kenya are the only African country that will be competing in Finland.

AFP

The Nigeria Junior Curling team to Finland is made up of eleven junior curlers (five boys and six girls) who travelled in the with two officials of the curling Federation.

Nigeria’s representatives that travelled to Finland are; Damola Adedamola, Chukwuemeka Daniel, Charles Idongesit, Umoren Aniedi and Kamsiyochukwu Emmanuel Dike.

Others are Oku Jasmine, Uchegbu Nelly, Oku Olamide, Uchegbu Gift, Kalejaiye Deborah and Oluwanimifise Wale-Adeogun.

empty AFP

The team departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja en route for France to Finland.

Team Nigeria will be competing against 21 other countries in the male category and 24 other teams in the female category as they officially begin their qualification quest for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics billed to take place in Gangwon Province, South Korea.

empty AFP

The Boys’ team will begin their campaign on Thursday, December 8th with opening-day games against Latvia and Australia.

The Nigeria boys will thereafter face Italy and Spain on Friday before battling Hungary and Poland on the third day of action.

The women’s competition begins on Thursday 15 December after the conclusion of the men's event.

According to the organizers, all medal-winning teams will secure qualification for the World Junior Curling Championships 2023 to be held in Fuessen,Germany from February to March 2023.

AFP

The President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola, believed that the country will do well in Finland.