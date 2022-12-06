2024 Youth Winter Olympics: Nigeria Junior Curling team arrives Finland for qualifiers 

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The Nigeria Junior Curling team to Finland is made up of eleven junior curlers (five boys and six girls) who travelled in the with two officials of the curling Federation.

empty
empty

Ahead of the Team World Junior-B Curling Championships qualifiers, team Nigeria has arrived in Lohja, Finland.

Recommended articles

The Championships scheduled to take place from December 8 -19, 2022 with two Africans in action, Nigeria and Kenya are the only African country that will be competing in Finland.

The Young curlers depart for finland
The Young curlers depart for finland AFP

The Nigeria Junior Curling team to Finland is made up of eleven junior curlers (five boys and six girls) who travelled in the with two officials of the curling Federation.

Nigeria’s representatives that travelled to Finland are; Damola Adedamola, Chukwuemeka Daniel, Charles Idongesit, Umoren Aniedi and Kamsiyochukwu Emmanuel Dike.

Others are Oku Jasmine, Uchegbu Nelly, Oku Olamide, Uchegbu Gift, Kalejaiye Deborah and Oluwanimifise Wale-Adeogun.

empty AFP

The team departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja en route for France to Finland.

Team Nigeria will be competing against 21 other countries in the male category and 24 other teams in the female category as they officially begin their qualification quest for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics billed to take place in Gangwon Province, South Korea.

empty AFP

The Boys’ team will begin their campaign on Thursday, December 8th with opening-day games against Latvia and Australia.

The Nigeria boys will thereafter face Italy and Spain on Friday before battling Hungary and Poland on the third day of action.

The women’s competition begins on Thursday 15 December after the conclusion of the men's event.

According to the organizers, all medal-winning teams will secure qualification for the World Junior Curling Championships 2023 to be held in Fuessen,Germany from February to March 2023.

Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola
Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola AFP

The President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola, believed that the country will do well in Finland.

“This is a very young team of boys and girls from ages 10 to 19. They have trained so hard and it is now time to expose them to real ice because the curling game is played on ice slides. I’m optimistic that soon, this young team will put themselves on the world map”.

More from category

  • Fakorede Adekalu is the 2022 National Sports Festival 100m Champion

    Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

  • twelve year old, Olarinoye Florence in action at the ongoing National sports festival

    Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

  • Sydney McLaughlin is Female World Athlete of the Year in 2022

    Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Recommended articles

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Fakorede stuns 100m field to win National Sports Festival Gold in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Twelve-year-old wins Medal at the National sports Festival

Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

Qatar 2022: Paulo Bento steps down after Brazil defeat

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Enyimba's coach Yema says the Peoples' Elephant wants to win, admits Rangers will be tough

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Tobi Amusan finishes second runner-up as Sydney McLaughlin wins Female Athlete of the Year

Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record

Neymar on the verge of legendary goal scoring record

2024 Youth Winter Olympics: Nigeria Junior Curling team arrives Finland for qualifiers 

2024 Youth Winter Olympics: Nigeria Junior Curling team arrives Finland for qualifiers 

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: 3SC boss Ogunbote reacts to facing Insurance, ex-clubs Rangers & Enyimba

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: 3SC boss Ogunbote reacts to facing Insurance, ex-clubs Rangers & Enyimba

Trending

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

empty

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards