2023: Nigeria Volleyball target Olympic ticket, Continental glory

Nimrod during his new year message said that the federation is fully prepare for the year.

The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, has revealed the federation target for the year is to pick Olympic ticket and have impact on the continent.

Nimrod during his new year message said that the federation is fully prepare for the year, saying that the goals can be achieved with the support from stakeholders.

He also revealed that the federation recorded great achievements in 2022, saying this year is an opportunity to be committed to the game.

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod
President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod

He said, “Our doors are open for sponsorships and support, as well as seeking partnership and MoU with corporate organisations that wish to key into the sport as a social responsibility to the Nigerian youths.

“Our aspiration this year includes making it to the numerous and important continental as well as global engagements vis-a-vis the 2023 African Games, 2023 African Youths Games and FIVB U-19 Boys World Youths Championship, as well as series of Beach Volleyball events, which will climax with the 2024 Olympics qualifiers, which Nigeria have registered to participate.

Volleyball players celebrating after a win
Volleyball players celebrating after a win

“The year 2023 is an opportunity to step up our commitment and dedication to our goals and objectives. This can only be achieved by our collective efforts and common desire for success as a federation.

He added that the federation will create more tours for player to compete and give them opportunities.

Nimrod added, “In 2022, we dared to expand our horizon to involve National Division 2 Volleyball League and the Beach Volleyball Tour. Another category will be created this year for new entrants into the tour. The aim is to spread the opportunities of the game to all levels.

Presentation of trophy to the winner of 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League (men), Offa volleyball club (OFFA VC)
Presentation of trophy to the winner of 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League (men), Offa volleyball club (OFFA VC)

"Despite the lapses, we believe we can do better and be better, but everything better can only be achieved with unity of purpose and collective effort.

“No matter what challenges we faced, the past is now but a lesson. As we are ushered into the New Year, we have renewed hope for greater vision and better goals.”

